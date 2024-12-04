Joynd and The Cloud Connectors Announce Merger, Combining Two HR Tech Industry Leaders into Integration Powerhouse

The merged company will unify their extensive HR tech industry knowledge, leading platform technology and professional services expertise.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joynd, a leading provider of HR technology integration solutions, and The Cloud Connectors (TCC), developers of the most advanced integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) in the enterprise HR technology market, announced today they have agreed to merge - subject to the finalization of a definitive agreement - bringing together two industry pioneers and redefining the future of platform-based integrations. The merger is a natural evolution of their recently announced strategic partnership , combining the extensive industry knowledge, leading platform technology and professional services of both companies. Together, they are the global leader in scalable, efficient and secure HR technology integrations. The companies expect the merger to close in January 2025.As organizations increasingly adopt specialized HR systems, seamless integration between these technologies is more critical than ever. The merger of Joynd and The Cloud Connectors creates a powerhouse solution for HR technology vendors who need to deliver robust, cost-effective integrations to their customers.“With both companies addressing similar market challenges with complementary approaches, it is evident that the synergy between Joynd's Portal and Rapid Deployment capabilities, and TCC's iPaaS technology presented a clear and compelling opportunity," said Jeff Tremblay, Chief Technology Officer/Co-Founder, The Cloud Connectors.“By merging our strengths, we can deliver a comprehensive platform that revolutionizes how HR technology integrations are built, configured, distributed and scaled across organizations. This natural alignment of solutions and vision is the catalyst for this merger,” said Pierre Rousseau, President/Co-Founder, The Cloud Connectors.“We are excited to join forces with The Cloud Connectors,” said Paul Mladineo, President/Co-Founder, Joynd. “Together, we will provide an unparalleled integration experience for technology vendors, enterprise employers and consulting firms, offering services and tools informed by decades of experience that scale to their needs.”"Every year, we ask Sapient Insights Group Voice of the Customer participants what contributed to their high (or low!) rankings and every year, the ability to integrate their systems (or lack thereof) is a critical factor" said Cliff Stevenson, Director of Research at Sapient Insights Group. "To set yourself up for current success you must have rock-solid and seamless connections between your systems, and to prepare for the future of advanced analytics and AI you must have impeccable data governance. The merger of these two organizations is clearly responding to market needs for now - and the foreseeable future."What this merger means for HR technology vendors, customers and consulting firms:-Transformational Integration Opportunities: Joynd and The Cloud Connectors have come together to offer employers and HR tech vendors an opportunity to impact strategic business initiatives by leveraging a new, industry-leading, user-friendly integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) paradigm.- Expanded Integration Capabilities: The combined resources and expansive connector libraries will provide a broader array of pre-built and customizable integration options across a wider range of HR systems and processes, including sourcing, recruiting, screening, assessing, engaging, onboarding, HCM, payroll, and more.- Faster Deployments: With both companies offering a complementary menu of accelerated deployment options (from Joynd’s Portal and Rapid Deployments to TCC’s intuitive iPaaS platform and Cloud Data LanguageTM), the merged company will accelerate time-to-revenue for vendors and provide more immediate value for end users.- Enhanced Support and Services: Both companies possess a wealth of industry knowledge, expertise and customer support experience, ensuring that clients and partners receive reliable, on-demand assistance throughout the integration life cycle, from setup to ongoing API maintenance and software updates.- Innovation and Growth: The merger sets the stage for future innovations, including new integration tools and services, as well as more integration connectors to adjacent business segments (Learning, EdTech, General Ledger) that will meet the evolving needs of the HR technology landscape.The merger reflects a shared commitment to streamlining the complex world of HR technology integrations, helping companies seamlessly connect the systems they rely on to manage their most valuable asset: their people.Most importantly, their partners, vendors and customers can rest assured that they will continue to receive the same caliber of expertise and care that they have come to expect from Joynd and TCC. The merged company will launch their new, unified brand in 2025.For more information about the merger or to explore integration or partnership opportunities, contact JoyndSales@joynd.io or sales@thecloudconnectors.com.Joynd provides secure, scalable integration solutions tailored to the HR tech industry. With a deep understanding of HR processes, Joynd has delivered thousands of reliable integrations for a broad range of HR applications.The Cloud Connectors provides scalable enterprise solutions ranging from a self-serve, intuitive HR integration platform to comprehensive managed integration services. TCC takes immense pride in being a trusted partner for navigating the intricate work of HR integrations.

