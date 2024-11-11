PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 11, 2024 Bong Go calls for immediate action to address chronic failures in PhilHealth amid existing unutilized funds During the Senate's regular plenary session on Thursday, November 7, focusing on the 2025 budget deliberations for the Department of Finance (DOF), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the urgent need for systemic reforms in PhilHealth. In his interpellation, Go reiterated long-standing financial management issues and controversial policies that have plagued the agency, highlighting the critical need for timely and decisive intervention following months of Senate Health hearings. He highlighted specific issues, particularly the "single period of confinement policy and the 24-hour confinement rule, which he argued unfairly restrict coverage and create unnecessary barriers for patients who need repeated or short-term medical care. "During our first hearing which our Secretary of Finance attended, doon po natin na-diskubre na meron pang PHP 500 billion na reserve fund ang PhilHealth," he reiterated. He criticized the "single period of confinement" policy, which bars patients from being admitted for the same illness within a three-month period, even if symptoms reoccur. "Kalokohan naman po 'yun," Go remarked. "Mapigilan ba natin magka-diarrhea, bleeding, pneumonia?" He labeled the policy as "unacceptable" and questioned the rationale behind denying coverage based on time limits. Go noted that this rule essentially punishes patients for seeking treatment within an arbitrary timeframe, regardless of their health condition or the unpredictability of certain illnesses. Go has pressed PhilHealth to accelerate its reforms following the long-overdue scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) policy last month. While its removal was a significant step triggered by Go's consistent appeals for reform, he has also brought to light the 24-hour confinement rule, which required patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. PhilHealth officials have also committed to revisit and remove this rule. "Nadiskubre rin natin itong 24-hour admission requirement nila na kailangan magpa-admit ka ng 24-hour para i-cover ng PhilHealth," he said. "Kalokohan rin po 'yun. Bakit hindi mo na lang gamitin 'yung pondo kung magpapa-admit ka ng 24 hours, 'yung pambayad mo sa kwarto, pambayad mo nalang sa mga medisina." He argued that this policy ultimately prevents PhilHealth from fulfilling its mission of alleviating the financial burden on patients. Following consistent pressure and a series of hearings in the Senate Health Committee, PhilHealth has made several commitments to improve its services and policies. "After consistent and continuous appeals and numerous Senate Health Committee hearings, PhilHealth has officially committed to assure implementation of its promises," Go shared. The controversial "single period of confinement" policy has already been eliminated, while the 24-hour confinement rule is set to be scrapped by the end of the year. Go highlighted these reforms as significant steps toward more accessible and patient-centered healthcare for Filipinos. PhilHealth is also committed to expanding benefit packages, reducing premium contributions, increasing case rates, and enhancing coverage to include dental, visual, emergency, and preventive care. In addition to advocating for expanded benefits, Go voiced support for recent legislative amendments to the Universal Healthcare Law aimed at reducing the financial burden on contributors. Senate Bill No. 2620, a measure co-authored and co-sponsored by Go, recently passed on its third reading in the Senate. The bill aims to amend the Universal Healthcare Law to lower premium contributions for direct PhilHealth members, further advancing the goal of affordable healthcare. "Sana po ay ma-reduce na po ang premium contribution starting next year, kung pumasa po ito," Go remarked. This adjustment, Go explained, is intended to alleviate the financial strain on Filipinos while ensuring that PhilHealth continues to serve as a robust health insurance provider. By reducing premium contributions, he hopes to strike a balance between sustainable funding and affordability for the public. In closing, Go issued a strong appeal to PhilHealth to utilize its substantial reserves responsibly. He stressed that these funds should not remain stagnant but should be allocated effectively to improve patient care and expand health services for Filipinos in need. "Patuloy po ang panawagan natin sa PhilHealth na huwag hayaan 'yung matengga po ang kanilang pondo at gamitin nila ito na mapalakas pa ang kanilang serbisyo," Go urged, calling for PhilHealth to use its resources to benefit the underprivileged and support essential healthcare services. "Expand medical services, gamitin n'yo po ito sa mga mahirap nating pasyente."

