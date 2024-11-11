Online dialogue: COP29 post-match analysis

Mattias Frumerie﻿ , Sweden’s climate ambassador and Head of Delegation to UNFCCC at the Swedish Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, member of the Swedish Climate Policy Council

Katherine Browne﻿﻿, Leader of SEI’s International Climate Risk and Adaptation team and Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI)

Erik Kjellström﻿ , Professor in Climatology at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI)

Priyatma Singh﻿ , Researcher at the University of Fiji

Björn-Ola Linnér﻿﻿, Programme Director for Mistra Geopolitics ﻿ and professor at Linköping University, will chair the dialogue.

Welcome to this online COP 29 post-match analysis, we’re looking forward to a great dialogue.