Online dialogue: COP29 post-match analysis
Mattias Frumerie, Sweden’s climate ambassador and Head of Delegation to UNFCCC at the Swedish Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, member of the Swedish Climate Policy Council
Katherine Browne, Leader of SEI’s International Climate Risk and Adaptation team and Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI)
Erik Kjellström, Professor in Climatology at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI)
Priyatma Singh, Researcher at the University of Fiji
Björn-Ola Linnér, Programme Director for Mistra Geopolitics and professor at Linköping University, will chair the dialogue.
Welcome to this online COP 29 post-match analysis, we’re looking forward to a great dialogue.
