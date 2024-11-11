Governor Cox declares Veterans Day in Utah

Governor Spencer J. Cox has declared November 11, 2024, as Veterans Day in Utah, honoring the state's nearly 140,000 veterans. This declaration recognizes the immense debt owed to these brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, defending our nation and its values with courage and unwavering commitment. They represent a diverse group, with service spanning various conflicts from recent deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan to World War II and other global operations. Beyond their military service, Utah's veterans enrich the state's communities, economy, and culture. The Governor's proclamation also acknowledges the vital role played by the families and loved ones of service members. Their unwavering support provides strength and resilience to our military, and their sacrifices are deeply appreciated. Utah, with its strong sense of patriotism, takes immense pride in its veterans and their contributions. The official declaration reads as follows:

Whereas, every year on the eleventh of November, our nation unites to honor and remember the service and sacrifices of America's veterans, who have valiantly and selflessly defended our nation and its values; Whereas, we, the citizens of Utah, express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and Guardians who have bravely protected our freedom and security; Whereas, Utah is proud to be home to nearly 140,000 veterans, who have served with distinction in deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, the first Gulf War, peacekeeping operations, the Cold War, Vietnam, Korea, World War II, and numerous other conflicts across the globe; Whereas, the men and women of our armed forces embody courage, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to duty, inspiring us all with their selfless dedication to our state and nation; Whereas, we recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions our veterans and service members have made to Utah's social fabric, economy, and cultural landscape, alongside the sacrifices and unwavering support of their families and loved ones; and Whereas, Utah remains steadfast in its commitment to honoring the service and sacrifices of all veterans, both within our state and across the nation, and we renew our solemn vow to forever cherish the freedoms they safeguard; Now, Therefore, I, Spencer J. Cox, Governor of the great state of Utah, do hereby declare November 11, 2024, as Veterans Day in Utah

A copy of the declaration is available HERE

