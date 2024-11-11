University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute Outfits Entire Staff with Technical Scrubs from Kyūr

UH Dursinsky Sports Medicine Institute staff gather to pick up their new, technical medical scrubs from Kyur. Members of the Cleveland Browns medical staff, including lead physician Dr. James Voos, stand on the sideline of the Browns Oct. 27 game against the BaltimoreRavens game in new Kyur medical kits. Kyur logo

The Institute is the first in the United States to choose medical scrubs aligned with uniforms worn by professional athletes, soldiers and astronauts.

Kyūr exists to provide the world’s best healthcare professionals with scrubs that work as hard as they do.” — Nick Cienski, founder, Kyūr

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work days at the University Hospitals (UH) Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute just got a whole lot more comfortable.Last month, the 180-member staff was outfitted with custom performance scrubs from Kyūr , a medical brand for elite healthcare professionals.The medical staff at the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute is now the first in the United States to be provided with technical medical scrubs that more directly reflect the uniforms worn by professional athletes, soldiers and astronauts.“Delivering the next generation of high-level sports medicine and orthopedic care is a very physical job with high demands, just like athletes,” said James Voos, MD, Chairman, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at University Hospitals and the Jack & Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.“Comfort and fit are critical. By investing in elite, technical medical apparel, we are honoring the hard work of our medical team. Kyur’s healthcare line provides comfortable, fashionable clothing that makes them feel good and look good while performing their best at work."Working directly with Dr. Voos, the design team at Kyūr developed five unique kits with tops, bottoms and base layers for the staff, including garments for physicians, non-surgical physicians, event medicine, physical therapist and trainers, and office and leadership staff.“Kyūr exists to provide the world’s best healthcare professionals with scrubs that work as hard as they do,” said Nick Cienski, founder of Kyūr. “Our collaboration with Dr. Voos and the UH team has been remarkable. Every individual walking through their doors is a dedicated professional who consistently delivers exceptional care. It has been a privilege to bring our team’s design expertise and innovation to create a custom solution for these remarkable men and women.”Kyūr, which was founded by former Under Armour Designer, Nick Cienski, takes technology, design strategies and materials most often seen in apparel for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts—who depend on their clothes to excel in extreme environments—and applies it to traditional medical scrubs.“Everything we do is about making people more comfortable. The men and women who work at the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute have some of the toughest jobs in the world—what they’re wearing should never cross their mind while they’re on the job,” said Cienski.The garments provided to Drusinsky staff members are made from highly-technical, performance fabrics that don’t sacrifice protection required for a medical setting. For example, the fabric used in Kyūr scrub tops offers the same level of liquid barrier protection typically found in Level 2 surgical gowns.“As a physical therapist it is very important that our clothing allows us to be comfortable and mobile,” said Brent Pekarski, PT, Physical Therapy Supervisor for University Hospitals. “Our job often involves demonstrating exercises and performing manual therapy with our patients. The KYUR scrubs meet all our needs with performance, comfort, and they look great!”To learn more about the UH and Kyūr partnership, visit www.kyurmd.com ###About KyūrKyūr, a leading innovator in healthcare apparel, is setting a new standard for premium, performance-driven scrubs designed specifically for the world’s top healthcare professionals. Founded by former Under Armour designer Nick Cienski, Kyūr blends advanced athletic and outdoor apparel technologies with traditional medical attire, elevating the functionality and comfort of scrubs for those facing the intense demands of healthcare. Follow Kyūr on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook. For more information, visit kyurmd.com.About University Hospitals / Cleveland, OhioFounded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

