GreenMantra Technologies Returns to International Roofing Expo

GreenMantra Technologies transforms plastic waste into specialty waxes that can be used in roofing shingles. A GreenMantra employee mixes the company's specialty wax pellets. GreenMantra Technologies Logo

The molecular recycler will be showcasing sustainable polymer solutions and additives for roofing shingles

As the use of recycled materials becomes critical in construction, our technology demonstrates how we can create high-performance products while addressing the global plastic waste challenge.” — Domenic Di Mondo, president of GreenMantra Technologies

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenMantra Technologies , a leader in molecular recycling, announced today its return to the International Roofing Expo (IRE) which will take place from February 19-21, 2025, in San Antonio, TX. The company will showcase its CERANOVUS® additive products , which transform hard-to-recycle plastics into high-performance specialty waxes for the roofing industry."We're thrilled to return to IRE for the first time since 2018 and showcase how our technology can provide the roofing industry with sustainably-made materials that never sacrifice performance," said Domenic Di Mondo, president of GreenMantra Technologies. "As the use of recycled materials becomes increasingly critical in construction, our innovative technology demonstrates how we can create high-performance products for contractors while simultaneously addressing the global plastic waste challenge."Visitors to GreenMantra's booth (#19119) will experience a comprehensive demonstration of the company's revolutionary recycling process, featuring the transformation of plastic waste into valuable materials through various stages - from waste to plastic flakes to finished products. The exhibit will highlight how GreenMantra's CERANOVUSproducts serve as a sustainable and cost-effective co-modifier in SBS and APP modified asphalt applications, enhancing high-temperature stability while reducing overall formulation costs.Multiple members of GreenMantra's leadership and development teams will be present at the expo, offering attendees the opportunity to discuss sustainable roofing solutions and learn more about the company's molecular recycling technology.Visit GreenMantra Technologies at Booth #19119 to learn how their sustainable additives are revolutionizing the roofing industry while addressing the global plastic waste challenge.###About GreenMantra TechnologiesGreenMantra Technologies is a leader in molecular recycling that transforms hard to recycle plastics into value-creating specialty waxes and polymers. GreenMantra’s products are used as performance enhancers and processing aids in roofing, asphalt roads, extruded plastic pipes, and other construction infrastructure applications with useful lifespans of 20-50+ years. In each application, GreenMantra improves product performance, provides a more efficient manufacturing process, and allows manufacturers to greatly increase the recycled content of their end products without sacrificing performance. GreenMantra annually diverts thousands of tons of waste plastic from our oceans and landfills into new applications. For more information, visit https://greenmantra.com/

CERANOVUS Additives Used to Make Asphalt Shingles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.