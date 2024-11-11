EGLE grant will help bring new affordable housing to Detroit

Sixty new units of affordable housing will be built on vacant land in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood with help from a $1 million grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The third phase of the Preserve on Ash project will see 18 parcels of land redeveloped:

3045, 3055, 3063, 3071, and 3081 14 th Street

Street 3084, 3092, 3098, and 3106 15 th Street

Street 3107, 3099, 3093, 3087, 3075, 3043, 3051, 3059, and 3067 16th Street

The sites are all formerly residential and have been vacant for at least 30 years. Environmental assessments have found metals and chemical compounds in soil and fill material. EGLE awarded the Preserve on Ash III project a $1 million Brownfield Redevelopment Grant to pay for further assessments, transportation and disposal of contaminated soil, and the installation of a vapor mitigation system.

EGLE awarded a $750,000 grant to Phases I and II of the Preserve on Ash project in September of 2023. The first two phases will consist of six new buildings with 100 rental units, many of which will be rent and income restricted. All 60 units in Phase III are covered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s (MSHDA) Low-Income Housing Tax Credits program and will be reserved for households making 30%-80% of the Area Median Income. The city of Detroit is committing $6.25 million through HOME, Choice Neighborhood, and Community Development Block Grants as part of Detroit’s transformation plan for the Greater Corktown neighborhood, where housing costs are expected to rise with Ford’s redevelopment of the Michigan Central Station. Construction on Preserve on Ash III is scheduled to be finished in 2027.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2023 EGLE awarded $31.3 million in brownfield incentives to 88 projects around Michigan.