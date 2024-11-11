Hosted.com Strengthens Web Security Through Monarx Collaboration

Hosted.com and Monarx continue to deliver maximum server and site protection Monarx Server and Website Security Solutions. Keeping Hosted.com's clients safe Hosted.com - Setting new standards in online safety backed by Monarx Hosted.com - Advanced threat detection and removal meets powerful, reliable website hosting for WordPress and cPanel

Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Through our partnership with Monarx, we are elevating our security infrastructure to unprecedented levels."” — Wayne Diamond

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading web hosting provider Hosted.com enhances online safety through a continued partnership with advanced digital security specialist Monarx . (127 characters)Hosted.com, a leading provider of Web Hosting and Domain Name services, announced the continued partnership with Monarx as its provider for website and server security. This reinforces Hosted.com’s position on constantly delivering superior web security for their clients.Monarx’s solutions stand at the forefront of website and server security, providing advanced threat detection, analysis, and removal systems. Their technology delivers industry-leading protection against modern cyber threats, including zero-day attacks, with sophisticated detection capabilities and automated removal processes, providing comprehensive website and server security.The partnership combines Monarx's sophisticated threat detection and removal capabilities, with a seamless integration into Hosted.com's established hosting infrastructure. This allows them to deliver enhanced security measures while keeping the high-performance standards that Hosted.com's customers have come to expect.Real-Time Protection* Advanced real-time malware scanning and blocking system* Immediate threat detection and response* Behavior-based detection mechanisms that identify suspicious activities* Zero-day protection against emerging threatsIntelligent Security Features* Server-based Web Application Firewall (WAF) for comprehensive protection* Automated malware elimination with 99.99% accuracy rates* Safe and automatic remediation of detected threats* Performance-optimized security scanning* Advanced server protection against concealed threatsEvolving Security Intelligence* Continuous system learning and adaptation* Active prevention of persistent malware and cloaking attempts* Real-time threat intelligence updates* Adaptive defense against emerging cyber threatsWayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Security is our top priority. Through our partnership with Monarx, we're not only providing but elevating our security infrastructure to unprecedented levels. This partnership enables us to provide our customers with enterprise-grade protection while maintaining the superior performance they've come to expect from our services.”The news of this partnership addresses important aspects of the modern web security space and highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach when it comes to protecting people. Through Monarx, server environments receive comprehensive protection, with security measures carefully optimized to maintain website performance without any reduction in speed or processing speed. It also allows 24/7 monitoring with immediate threat response, while intelligent automation ensures efficiency and accuracy across all systems.Added to this, the enhanced framework actively blocks zero-day exploits and emerging threats while sophisticated detection systems find and stop even the most complex cyberattacks. When threats are detected, they are removed without disrupting normal operations while it reinforces overall server security.One of the biggest benefits is its minimal impact on website performance, ensuring that the high level of security doesn't affect site speed or user experience. This comprehensive security solution extends across all of Hosted.com's services, providing consistent protection for their entire infrastructure.The collaboration between Hosted.com and Monarx represents a significant advancement in accessible, enterprise-grade security solutions. By combining Hosted.com's hosting expertise with Monarx's advanced security capabilities, customers receive comprehensive protection without sacrificing performance or ease of use and have the peace of mind that comes with it.About Hosted.comHosted.com delivers premium web hosting solutions, specializing in Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and Email Hosting services. Known for providing fast, stable, and secure hosting solutions, Hosted.com continues to innovate and enhance its service offerings to meet evolving customer needs.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, has over 20 years of experience in the domain name and website hosting industry. Under his guidance, Hosted.com is set to revolutionize the registration of Domain Names, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.

