Hosted.com Expands Domain Registration Products and Services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com announced two services designed to simplify domain registration for its customers: the brand-new AI-powered Domain Name Generator and Bulk Domain Registrations.These are in addition to providing a comprehensive suite of online solutions, including cPanel Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and a Website Builder, letting website owners and developers build and manage their websites.Bulk Domain RegistrationHosted.com's Bulk Domain Registration service allows clients to register multiple domains simultaneously, enhancing brand protection and providing greater flexibility for a range of purposes and benefits. Utilize our domain registration tool for your $5.17 .com domain name registration (Including ICANN fee on limited promotion) Registering variations of a .com domain name , with TLDs like .net, .online, etc. can help prevent competitors from acquiring similar ones to protect brand identity.Next, multiple domains can be used to direct traffic to specific pages, promotions, or events on a main website, optimizing visitor experience while expanding marketing reach.For example, creating dedicated landing pages or mini-sites for campaigns or product launches, using unique URLs to target specific audiences, and increasing engagement.To help clients do all the above, Hosted.com's easy and user-friendly Client Portal provides all the necessary tools for managing domain portfolios, including:DNS Management: Control DNS records for all registered domains in a portfolio, ensuring optimal website performance and security.Domain Forwarding: Easily redirect traffic from one domain to another, simplifying website navigation and improving your online visitors’ experience.WHOIS Privacy Protection: This prevents personal registrant information from being viewed on the public WHOIS database, enhancing online privacy and security.Domain Parking: Hosting parked pages on a domain server until they are ready for website development, ensuring that clients’ web addresses remain active and available."We are excited to provide our clients with innovative tools that make launching and maintaining their websites simpler and faster," said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. "Our new AI Domain Name Generator and Bulk Registration service offer the best for convenience and flexibility, making it easier than ever to find and secure the perfect domain names for any online business or personal project."AI Domain Name GeneratorThe AI Domain Name Generator uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate a wide range of creative and unique domain name suggestions.Users simply input keywords or brief descriptions, and the AI swiftly analyzes these inputs to produce a diverse set of relevant and available domain name options.This powerful tool incorporates proven SEO principles, ensuring that generated domain names are not only memorable but also optimized for search engine visibility.By suggesting domain names that appeal to search engines, businesses can improve their visibility and attract more organic traffic.The AI Domain Name Generator is available in two versions:Basic: Users input keywords or short descriptions to receive a list of suggested domain names.Advanced: This option offers greater customization, allowing users to specify their industry, desired character length, and specific words to include or exclude, resulting in highly targeted and relevant domain name suggestions.Both versions are available on the Hosted.com website at no cost, with transparent pricing for domain registration displayed upfront.Simplifying the Domain Registration ProcessThese new services significantly streamline the domain registration process for Hosted.com customers. The AI Domain Name Generator eliminates the time-consuming and often frustrating process of brainstorming web addresses, while the Bulk Domain Registration service simplifies the acquisition of multiple domains.About Hosted.comHosted.com is a domain name and hosting provider specializing in reliable, high-performance web hosting, including cPanel and WordPress Hosting plans. With a commitment to superior online performance, security, and customer support, Hosted.com helps businesses grow and thrive.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, has over 25 years of experience in the domain name and website hosting industry. Under his guidance, Hosted.com is set to revolutionize the registration of Domain Names, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.

