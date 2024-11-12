Climate Hive and Ethix Merch Partner to Champion Ethical Labor Practices and Sustainability In Marketing

Climate Hive and Ethix Merch are thrilled to announce a new partnership aimed at advancing ethical practices that support both people and the planet.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Climate Hive and Ethix Merch are thrilled to announce a new partnership aimed at advancing ethical practices that support both people and the planet. This collaboration unites two purpose-driven organizations committed to sustainability, fair labor, and creating a more equitable world. Together, they will empower mission-aligned businesses and organizations to deepen their impact on climate action and social justice.At the core of this partnership lies a shared vision: to honor the dignity of workers and foster a sustainable future. Climate Hive and Ethix Merch serve purpose driven organizations with a large trade show footprint to maximize promotional sustainability and maximize business exposure.“This partnership is a natural fit,” says Kevin Drolet, CEO of Climate Hive. “By joining forces with Ethix Merch, we can help climate innovators and socially responsible businesses amplify their impact through ethically sourced merchandise and strategic communication. We’re excited to work together toward a sustainable future where people and the planet come first.”The companies met in the Climatebase Fellowship , a climate career accelerator designed to help ambitious mission-driven professionals supercharge their careers in climate, land their next job, or start their own projects and ventures.About Climate HiveClimate Hive is a business development and marketing company dedicated to supporting climate innovators and organizations. With a team of business growth experts, Climate Hive specializes in amplifying the voices of those making a positive impact on climate, connecting their stories with the right audiences. Through virtual events, digital marketing, and earned media, Climate Hive helps climate-focused organizations achieve greater awareness, impact, and success.About Ethix MerchEthix Merch is a leader in ethical and sustainable merchandise, specializing in custom products that prioritize fair labor and environmental sustainability. Partnering with vendors who uphold workers’ rights and sustainable sourcing, Ethix Merch offers organizations eco-friendly, ethically produced promotional items that reflect their values and help reduce carbon footprints.Together, Climate Hive and Ethix Merch are building a pathway to a just, sustainable future—one where ethical labor practices and environmental health go hand in hand. Through this partnership, both organizations will collaborate on initiatives that highlight how businesses can drive meaningful change by prioritizing people and the planet.Stay tuned for upcoming initiatives that demonstrate how ethical practices in business can inspire a better world.

