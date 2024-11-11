Discover the AISE (Aise Network) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that AISE (Aise Network) will be listed on XT Exchange. The AISE/USDT trading pair has been available in the Main Zone (Web 3.0).





About AISE (Aise Network)

Aise Network is a groundbreaking platform that harnesses blockchain and smart contracts to provide a secure, transparent, and efficient solution for renting computing resources. As a comprehensive AI ecosystem, Aise Network seamlessly integrates game applications, social interactions, computing power, and more, creating an innovative and collaborative environment for users and developers alike. Additionally, the existing centralized market often lacks transparency, resulting in underutilized resources, inefficiencies, and elevated fees. Security concerns with centralized platforms add to these issues.

Aise Network addresses these challenges by creating a decentralized platform where providers and users can collaborate seamlessly. By optimizing resource use and improving accessibility, Aise Network empowers AI developers and businesses to access essential computing power without the substantial costs traditionally involved. Moreover, AiseNetwork aims to establish a comprehensive AI application ecosystem, supporting the growth and development of AI solutions in a sustainable and accessible way.

This listing on XT Exchange offers a valuable opportunity for AISE and its community to connect with a broader audience and expand its visibility in the Web 3.0 and AI sectors. By joining XT, AISE is set to bring its innovative approach to decentralized computing and its vision for a collaborative AI ecosystem to a larger, global platform.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his enthusiasm for the listing:

"We are excited to introduce AISE to our platform, as it embodies the principles of innovation, security, and decentralization that XT strives to uphold. AISE’s approach to enhancing the AI computing power ecosystem aligns well with our mission, and we believe it will resonate strongly with our community.”

Website: https://www.aaie.io/

Start Your Game Here: https://meta.aaie.io/#/home

Blockchain Browser: https://bscscan.com/token/0x04B6846421663F647cBCE70F45eCa1b6eFbe9781

Whitepaper Link: https://aisenetwork-organization.gitbook.io/untitled

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

AISE (Aise Network)

support@aisenetwork.com

