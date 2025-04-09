Mars Veterinary Health Underscores Long-Term Commitment to Research & Innovation in Groundbreaking Science Impact Report

Global leader in peer-reviewed veterinary research highlights progress in advancing veterinary science and clinical excellence through inaugural science report launch

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mars Veterinary Health published its inaugural Science Impact Report: Pets, Purpose & Progress: Synergizing Research and Clinical Excellence, highlighting the company’s extensive global contributions to veterinary science in 2024.

The Science Impact Report reflects Mars Veterinary Health’s longstanding commitment to advancing evidence-based medicine that helps ensure pets around the world have access to high-quality care, whether wellness and preventive care or specialty and emergency services. Mars Veterinary Health’s investment in clinical research across its network—including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospital, BluePearl Pet Hospital, Linnaeus, and VCA Animal Hospitals—reinforces its dedication to clinical excellence in support of its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

“As part of a family-owned company with more than 30 years of experience in veterinary services, we think about the impacts of our actions and contributions to the profession and pet health in generations,” said Molly McAllister, DVM, MPH, Global Chief Medical Officer, Mars Veterinary Health. “Given we touch the lives of millions of pets every year, we have an opportunity to harness the vast knowledge that exists across our global practices and invest proactively in data-driven insights to improve veterinary care.”

Veterinary research, particularly scientific advancements that benefit humans and animals, is a critical component of protecting public health. Studies featured in this year’s report positively contribute to this concept of One Health and include important manuscripts on COVID-19 and pharmaceutical stewardship. In 2024, Mars Veterinary Health also performed groundbreaking veterinary research on topics ranging from canine osteoarthritis, to age-related changes in cats, to body-condition scoring, with the goal of informing better diagnoses, treatments, and prediction of pet-health conditions, so pets live even happier, healthier lives.

Other report highlights include:

More than 450 peer reviewed publications authored by Mars Veterinary Health Associates—several the first or largest of their kind—in widely read journals such as The Journal of Small Animal Practice, The Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, and Veterinary Record

Clinical trials in more than 140 locations across Mars Veterinary Health’s connected network, including clinical study sites in the U.S. and Europe

Contributions to the Mars Petcare Biobank, an unprecedented study of clinical, genetic, and lifestyle data from the planned enrollment of 20,000 dogs and cats that has the potential to enable new scientific discoveries that would improve pet health for generations to come

Mars Veterinary Health’s deep commitment to veterinary education, which included supporting the clinical education and specialty development of more than 1,500 veterinary student externs, nearly 500 rotating and specialty interns, and close to 350 residents in training in 2024. As a leading employer of board-certified veterinary specialists, Mars Veterinary Health provides first-rate mentoring and coaching from some of the most experienced professionals in the field, fostering the future leaders of veterinary medicine.

The report also marks one year since Mars Veterinary Health established its global Medical Affairs Science Team, a dedicated group of veterinary scientists with decades of collective experience in veterinary research and clinical care who are focused on driving clinical studies and outcomes-based healthcare. Through collaboration with industry and academic institutions, and by harnessing insights drawn from millions of annual pet visits across Mars Veterinary Health’s thousands of global veterinary clinics, the team is working to improve patient outcomes and generate pet healthcare insights that will enhance the lives of pets and advance the veterinary profession—as detailed in the company’s inaugural report.

“The unparalleled collective efforts reflected in this report are a window into the passion, expertise, and drive of thousands of Mars Veterinary Health veterinary professionals who make this life-changing work possible,” said Dottie Brown, DACVS, MS, DVM, VP of Science and Healthcare Innovation at Mars Veterinary Health and leader of its Medical Affairs Science Team. “We will continue to prioritize and progress clinical science across our business in continual pursuit of medical excellence, as well as collaborate across the veterinary profession to collectively work toward our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.”

To learn more about Mars Veterinary Health’s science approach and read the full Science Impact Report, visit: marsveterinary.com/veterinary-science.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare in service of its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The Mars Veterinary Health family of practices includes nearly 70,000 Associates across North America, Europe, and Asia who demonstrate compassion and expertise in caring for millions of pets each year. As part of a family-owned business with 90 years of experience caring for pets—including more than 30 years in veterinary services—Mars Veterinary Health makes long-term investments to support its Associates and contribute to the future of veterinary medicine through clinical excellence across its connected care network. Learn more at marsveterinary.com.

Attachments

Jessie Morgan Mars Veterinary Health jessie.morgan@effem.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.