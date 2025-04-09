InitVerse Shines at Hong Kong Web3 Festival: Leading the Next Generation of Web3 Infrastructure with Privacy and Innovation

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the world’s most influential events in the Web3 space, the 2025 Hong Kong Web3 Festival, concluded successfully at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 6th to 9th. Co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, the event attracted over 50,000 attendees, 300+ top industry leaders, and 150 cutting-edge projects. As a pioneering innovator in Web3 infrastructure, InitVerse stood out as one of the spotlight projects at the festival with its strong technical foundation and global strategy. Hakan Sezikli, Chief Business Officer of InitVerse, was invited to participate in several major panel discussions, sharing with global developers and investors how InitVerse is reshaping the future of Web3 through privacy protection and automation.





Since its debut in 2023, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival has become a key bridge connecting blockchain ecosystems across Asia and Europe. This year’s theme, "Web3 Globalization: Technology, Compliance, and Innovation," brought together notable guests such as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Binance founder CZ, and Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. Covering hot topics like infrastructure, DeFi, and AI+Web3, the event once again positioned Hong Kong—Asia’s first Web3 event with full government support—as a magnet for global capital and innovation. InitVerse’s participation not only highlighted its globally competitive technical solution but also marked a strategic step forward in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the main stage and across various sub-events, InitVerse showcased the core strengths of its next-generation Web3 infrastructure to developers worldwide. Built on the INIChain blockchain, InitVerse is an all-in-one platform committed to offering full-lifecycle solutions for DApps—from development to deployment and scaling. Thanks to its technological innovation, InitVerse has already garnered significant attention from industry media and top-tier investment institutions.





During the panel discussion titled “AI + DePIN: New Possibilities for All Things,” InitVerse CBO Hakan Sezikli remarked:

“The core contradiction facing current cloud and AI ecosystems lies in the imbalance between data utilization and privacy protection. InitVerse’s TfhEVM technology combines Fully Homomorphic Encryption (TFHE) with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), delivering a highly secure, private, and fully functional decentralized computing environment. This allows developers to run AI models directly on encrypted data—without needing to decrypt the original information. This breakthrough is crucial for fields like healthcare and finance, where compliance and trust are paramount.”

InitVerse adopts a modular architecture, separating the INIChain base layer, privacy computing layer, and AI service layer. This ensures decentralization and security while allowing INICloud to dynamically scale computing resources. Developers can flexibly access computing power based on their needs, ensuring DApps maintain high performance even during traffic surges.

In the forum, Hakan Sezikli further elaborated on InitVerse’s technical vision and community ecosystem. He emphasized that InitVerse’s tech roadmap always seeks a balance between decentralization, performance, and usability. He also revealed that InitVerse is collaborating with multiple institutions to build the next generation of encrypted applications.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival marks the third stop in InitVerse’s 2025 globalization strategy. With the unique value of its technology stack, InitVerse has drawn attention from top institutions including **HashKey Capital**, and plans to expand its global influence through the following events:

Jakarta, Indonesia (April 12): Community meetup with local leaders to explore the Southeast Asian market

Community meetup with local leaders to explore the Southeast Asian market Moscow (April 23): First appearance at the Eastern European Blockchain Forum, pushing for enterprise collaborations in Russian-speaking markets

First appearance at the Eastern European Blockchain Forum, pushing for enterprise collaborations in Russian-speaking markets Dubai (April 30): Participation in Token2049, expanding into regulated financial use cases in the Middle East

Participation in Token2049, expanding into regulated financial use cases in the Middle East (More locations are being planned and will be announced soon)

InitVerse’s globalization efforts are not only reflected in technology deployment but also in its ongoing efforts to build a decentralized community. Through incentive programs and outreach, the official community grew by over 2,000 new members during the event—demonstrating the market’s strong demand for privacy technology.

The 2025 Hong Kong Web3 Festival once again proved that the future of Web3 belongs to projects that can balance technical innovation with real-world needs. With TFHE encryption, modular architecture, and AI empowerment, InitVerse is offering developers the ultimate toolkit for privacy and performance. As Hakan Sezikli aptly put it during the panel: “If the future of AI is private, encrypted, and decentralized—InitVerse is building it.”

About InitVerse

the next-generation platform designed to simplify the development, deployment, and scaling of decentralized applications (DApps). Powered by INIChain, an advanced blockchain infrastructure, InitVerse provides a secure, efficient, and scalable ecosystem for Web3 projects.By leveraging INIChain’s robust blockchain processing and dynamic scalability, InitVerse offers developers a complete solution for the entire DApp lifecycle. From secure deployment to seamless scaling, InitVerse makes Web3 development accessible and efficient for developers at all levels.

Contact:

Sami Yilmaz

support@inichain.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by INIChain. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb84d6a8-b0fb-4af1-be8c-82286818edf9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19392f2e-a984-4521-a29c-5a106600fff9

INIChain INIChain INIChain INIChain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.