In Their Words: NRP’s Veteran Personnel Reflect on Military Service

NRP celebrates its prior and current service members and all others that faithfully served in the Armed Forces this Veterans Day.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) is proud to have numerous veterans among its officers and professional staff that courageously served in the United States Armed Forces. Their sacrifice and dedication to their country and fellow citizens can not be understated. On this Veterans Day, NRP recognizes the contributions service members have made to keep others safe.
NRP’s veterans hold various positions and assignments throughout the agency. From patrol officers to command staff to non-sworn personnel, veterans help shape the department’s character and values. Below are their words on how their service shaped them.
NRP Officer First Class Evan Stiles (United States Marine Corps, 2016-2020)
“The United States Marine Corps instilled core values into me such as honor, courage, commitment, and integrity which created a strong foundation I can effectively utilize in my position as a Natural Resources Police officer.
NRP Officer First Class Sonia Dohrn (United States Navy, 2012-2019)
“My time in the Navy profoundly shaped who I am today and provided a solid foundation for my role with NRP. In the military, I developed resilience, adaptability, and a deep sense of duty to protect and serve others—qualities that are central to my work in natural resource law enforcement.”
NRP Corporal Justin Ball (United States Marine Corps, 2006-2012)
“The Marine Corps instilled in me the discipline, attention to detail, and leadership that helps me succeed in my career with NRP.”
NRP Officer First Class Robert Wood (United States Coast Guard, 2008 – present)
“Serving in the Coast Guard from 2008 to today in the reserves has prepared me for a career with NRP by showing good leadership and how to treat people fairly. Whether it’s interactions with recreational boaters or my fellow peers, I’ve been through experience on what good leadership, followership, and public service looks like.”
NRP Sergeant Bryan Hughes (United States Army, 1987-92; 1996-2012)
“My experience in the Army taught me how to support and promote subordinates and peers, and function as part of a team. It also taught important leadership principles such as leading by example, and how you can’t push a rope.”
NRP Officer First Class Collin Marney (United States Marine Corps, 2011-2017)
“The Marine Corps instilled the values of integrity, courage, and commitment, which are vital attributes of any law enforcement officer.
NRP Reserve Officer Coordinator Michael Maher (United States Coast Guard, 1978-2008)
“I was fortunate to serve in many different leadership roles throughout my career. The experience and knowledge I gained have helped me navigate all aspects of both my professional and personal life. My military skills and experiences have provided me with every tool I need to succeed.”
NRP Lieutenant James Johnson (United States Army, 1987-1992)
“My military experience instilled a sense of discipline, resilience, and teamwork that has been invaluable in my career with NRP. It taught me to approach challenges with a strategic mindset and a commitment to excel in my career.”
NRP Officer First Class Jeremy Elmore (United States Army, 2011-2017)
“The military instills you with camaraderie and discipline, both which are highly important in NRP.”
NRP Colonel Orlando Lilly (United States Navy, 1986-1990)
“My experience in the Navy made the most significant contribution to my growth as a positive leader and the best experience for my growth as a person.”
NRP Sergeant Jason Haynes (United States Coast Guard, 1991-2011)
“My time with the USCG instilled a great work ethic and provided me with many valuable skills that I can share and pass on to the other members of NRP. I had some great tours of duty in Miami, St. Petersburg, Florida, San Diego, and Guam.”
Sgt. Robert Kapp (United States Army, 2013-2022)
“My military career helped me grow as a leader and afforded me some wonderful experiences I have utilized to become a better Natural Resources Police Officer.”