In Their Words: NRP’s Veteran Personnel Reflect on Military Service

November 11, 2024

NRP celebrates its prior and current service members and all others that faithfully served in the Armed Forces this Veterans Day.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) is proud to have numerous veterans among its officers and professional staff that courageously served in the United States Armed Forces. Their sacrifice and dedication to their country and fellow citizens can not be understated. On this Veterans Day, NRP recognizes the contributions service members have made to keep others safe.

NRP’s veterans hold various positions and assignments throughout the agency. From patrol officers to command staff to non-sworn personnel, veterans help shape the department’s character and values. Below are their words on how their service shaped them.