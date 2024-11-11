Submit Release
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko briefs media on 100 days of 7th administration and Charlotte Maxeke Remedial Work Project, 12 Nov

Gauteng Health MEC to brief the media on progress made in the first 100 days of the 7th administration and on the Charlotte Maxeke Remedial Work Project

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will on Tuesday, 12 November, brief the media about the significant achievements made to improve healthcare services in the province during the first 100 Days of the 7th Administration. 

The MEC will also use the opportunity to give an update on the remedial work undertaken since the fire incident at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Details are as follows: 
Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024
Time: 09h00 – 11h00 
Venue: Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Parktown

RSVP: Journalists are advised to confirm attendance with Ms Andisiwe Ciya on 072 564 0307 by end of business today, 11 November 2024. 

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication: 064 803 0808 or healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

