Road Traffic Management Corporation calls on motorists to plan their routes carefully over easter weekend



The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) calls on motorists to plan their routes carefully over easter weekend and heed warnings about inclement weather.

This comes as the South Africans Weather Service is predicting a cold front that will result in a drop in temperatures, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall especially in KwaZulu-Natal. Motorists are advised to delay their trips when they encounter heavy rainfalls and desist from crossing flooded bridges.

Traffic officers will be deployed along the routes that are likely to be affected by severe weather patterns and motorists are urged to cooperate with them and obey their instructions. Provincial and municipal authorities are also expected to place their disaster response teams on standby to assist should the need arise.

Traffic volumes are expected to soar tomorrow (17 April) as many travellers will be heading to different destinations for religious pilgrimages and to spend the long weekend with families.

The RTMC reiterated its call for caution, patience, and respect for the rules of the road. Pedestrians are warned to stay away from busy roads and only use pedestrian’s bridges to cross.

Traffic officers together with members of the South African Police Service have been deployed on all busy routes to ensure free flow of traffic and to deal with those who break the rules of the road.

During this period, we advise road users to adhere to arrive alive road safety messages and follow the advice below -: Driving safely on icy roads

1. Decrease your speed and leave yourself plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.

2. Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.

3. Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists.

4. Keep your lights and windshield clean.

5. Use low gears to keep traction, especially on hills.

6. Don't use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads.

7. Be especially careful on bridges, overpasses, and infrequently travelled roads, which will freeze first. Even at temperatures above freezing, if the conditions are wet, you might encounter ice in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges.

8. Don't assume your vehicle can handle all conditions. Even four-wheel and front-wheel drive vehicles can encounter trouble on slippery roads.



