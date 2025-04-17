Minister Dion George unveils cutting-edge environmental screening tool to power sustainable development

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has today launched a transformative step forward in South Africa’s journey toward sustainable development – the National Web-Based Environmental Screening Tool, now fully operational under Regulation 16 of the NEMA EIA Regulations of 2014. Gazetted on 5 July 2019 as mandatory for all Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) applications, this cutting-edge platform streamlines environmental approvals, reduces bureaucratic hurdles, and fosters economic growth while protecting our natural heritage.

“This instrument is a game-changer for South Africa,” said Minister George. “It’s about making processes faster and smarter without compromising our environment. For ordinary South Africans, this means projects that create jobs and drive growth can get off the ground sooner, while we protect the ecosystems we all depend on.”

The Environmental Screening Tool empowers developers to assess proposed sites for environmental sensitivity with unprecedented ease, using advanced data to classify areas from very high to low impact. By identifying potential risks early, it allows project boundaries to be adjusted to avoid sensitive ecosystems, ensuring precision and accountability through Site Sensitivity Verification (SSV) and tailored protocols. This efficiency translates directly into faster decision-making for projects like renewable energy developments or infrastructure expansions.

“This delivers real benefits for communities,” Minister George emphasised. “By slashing delays in environmental approvals, we’re paving the way for renewable energy projects, new infrastructure, and industrial developments that create jobs and stimulate local economies. It’s about progress that people can feel – more opportunities, better services, and a cleaner environment.”

In the renewable energy sector, the Screening Tool is already proving its worth. With over 3,000 applications processed, it identifies low-sensitivity sites – free from risks like avifauna or vulture collisions – enabling projects to move swiftly into the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). “We’re cutting months off project timelines,” said Minister George. “In Renewable Energy Development Zones, where we’re turning disturbed land into hubs for green energy, this means quicker financial closes and more jobs in regions hungry for economic growth.”

The tool’s comprehensive protocols cover critical areas like agriculture, biodiversity, and animal species, replacing Appendix 6 of the EIA Regulations where gazetted. For fields like hydrology, visual impacts, or socio-economic studies, it integrates seamlessly with existing frameworks, maintaining rigorous standards while eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“For too long, red tape has held back progress,” Minister George noted. “This platform changes that. Developers get clarity, communities get opportunities, and our environment gets the protection it deserves. It’s a win-win for South Africa.”

This means a future where sustainable projects – like solar farms, wind turbines, or new roads – reach communities faster, creating thousands of jobs in construction, maintenance, and supply chains. It means small businesses in rural areas benefit from new economic activity in post-mining regions. And it means South Africans can trust that growth won’t come at the expense of their rivers, wildlife, or clean air.

“This is about building a South Africa where progress powers prosperity,” Minister George concluded. “I urge developers, practitioners, and communities to embrace this platform and join us in creating a future where cutting red tape means creating jobs, protecting nature, and delivering for our people.”

