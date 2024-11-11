Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,006 in the last 365 days.

Xometry to Participate in 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced participation including a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference on Wednesday November 20, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

Xometry’s two-sided AI-powered marketplace plays a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps companies create resilient supply chains. Xometry’s product portfolio includes its industry leading digital marketplace; popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform, and cloud-based tools and centralized project management software for large, mission-critical projects.

About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
Chief Communications Officer
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Xometry to Participate in 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more