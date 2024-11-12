San Diego Dentists Detail How a Multispecialty Dental Team Can Simplify the Treatment Process

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When patients’ dental needs go beyond routine care, it’s not uncommon for practices to refer individuals to outside dental specialists — particularly with offices whose services are limited to oral examinations and professional dental cleanings. This can often present an inconvenience for patients, who must then schedule a separate appointment for treatment at a more specialized practice. For those seeking care in La Jolla and nearby areas, the dental team at Scripps Center for Dental Care — a San Diego-based office — is comprised of multiple specialists from every field of dentistry, uniquely providing patients with a “one-stop shop” for every stage of their treatment. Not only does this help ensure individuals are receiving the highest caliber of care during their visit, but can also improve the entire treatment process and patient experience.According to the board-certified and AACD-accredited dentists at Scripps Center for Dental Care, eliminating the need for outside referrals is among the many benefits of entrusting one’s care to a multispecialty dental team. This often saves San Diego patients the inconvenience and expense of traveling to an outside practice to complete a given stage of their treatment plan, allowing men and women to achieve their dream smile in a more timely manner. The Scripps Center for Dental Care team includes doctors within the fields of orthodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and oral surgery — all of whom collaborate to map out the best pathway to achieving patients’ goals.This seamless continuity of care also presents benefits for those who need to address concerns like missing teeth, malocclusion, and widespread tooth damage — issues that often require care from multiple disciplines of dentistry. By collaborating together as a team, the doctors at Scripps Center for Dental Care have the opportunity to minimize miscommunications, enhance precision, and increase the efficiency of the treatment process.About Scripps Center for Dental CareScripps Center for Dental Care is a leading cosmetic, restorative, and family dental practice based in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego. With two AACD-accredited cosmetic dentists encompassing part of the multispecialty team at Scripps, the practice utilizes the latest technology in dentistry — including laser dentistry techniques, digital impressions, and digital smile imaging — to provide an unmatched patient experience. In addition to serving as an all-encompassing dental home for patients’ routine dental needs, Scripps Center for Dental Care is also a one-stop shop for more complex dental procedures, such as dental implant surgery, full mouth rehabilitation, gum disease treatment , a Smile Makeover , and more. Dr. John Weston and Dr. Nicholas Marongiu are available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.scrippsdentalcare.com/practice-news/san-diego-dentists-detail-how-a-multispecialty-dental-team-can-simplify-the-treatment-process/ ###Scripps Center for Dental CareXIMED Building9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite #620La Jolla, CA 92037(858) 535-8300Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.