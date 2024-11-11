ROKiT British F4 Champion Deagen Fairclough Nominated for the Motorsport News National Racing Driver of the Year Award

Motorsport News Awards 2024 Deagen wins the ROKiT British F4 Championship 2024

Motorsport News is on the hunt for its National Racing Driver of the Year

We will continue to support Deagen next year as he makes the step up to GB3 and we will be announcing a brand new ROKiT Racing Driver competition in the new year” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now the engines have been switched off for the winter, it's the chance for fans to look back on a brilliant UK racing season and vote for their Motorsport News Racing Driver of the Year 2024.A hand-picked shortlist of 10 drivers have been carefully chosen for the public vote, including record-breaking Deagen Fairclough, the runaway winner of the ROKiT British F4 Championship and now the most successful driver in British F4 history.Voting is now open at www.fastcar.co.uk/motorsportnews/national-racing-driver-of-the-year-motorsport-news-awards/ and will remain open until November 29th with the winner to be announced on December 5th.Jonathan Kendrick, chairman of ROKiT- sponsored Deagen said "It's great to see Deagen being recognised for his incredible achievements this season and we really hope people back him for this prestigious award."Deagen won his chance to compete across a fully-funded season in the British F4 championship when he emerged victorious in the inaugural 'sim-to-circuit' ROKiT Racing Star competition held in 2022 and has since been backed by ROKiT through which saw him dominate the championship this year with 22 podium places, 19 fastest laps and an incredible 14 race wins."We will continue to support Deagen next year as he makes the step up to GB3 and we will be announcing a brand new ROKiT Racing Driver competition in the new year to give other young drivers from around the world the chance to secure our support in the future." Added Kendrick.

