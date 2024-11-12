Daymond John Selects Supply Chain Leader Kerim Kfuri for Exclusive CEO Access Program

Kerim Kfuri with Daymond John

Shark Tank’s Daymond John Recognizes Kerim Kfuri’s Industry Expertise, Welcoming Him to the CEO Access Program to Drive Supply Chain Leadership

I look at Kerim as a sort of Doctor of Supply Chains, as he is able to quickly diagnose issues and pitfalls for companies and then provide the cure for those issues.” — Daymond John, Entrepreneur, Investor, and Motivational Speaker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned supply expert Kerim Kfuri is pleased to announce that he has joined Daymond John’s exclusive CEO Access program. As one of the foremost leaders in the supply chain and procurement sector, Kfuri will work closely with John and his team at The Shark Group on enhancing his position in the business community and growing his footprint amongst global business leaders that are among his contemporaries.As an original cast member of the 5 time Emmy Award winning business show Shark Tank and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, John created the invitation-only program as a way for CEO’s of 9-figure companies to tap into vast experience in business and utilize his network to take the next step as business leaders through unparalleled mentorship, networking, and brand-building opportunities.With supply chain and procurement emerging as critical business priorities, the program recognizes the importance of expertise in these areas.Kfuri, the founder of Chain Builder SCM consulting and author of the book Supply Chain Ups and Downs , shares a commitment to demystifying the supply chain industry. “My mission is to make supply chain management accessible and understandable for students, consumers, and business professionals alike,” said Kfuri."Supply chain management has impacted so many companies recently that I knew I wanted to align with a leader in the space,” said Daymond John. “I look at Kerim as a sort of Doctor of Supply Chains, as he is able to quickly diagnose issues and pitfalls for companies and then provide the cure for those issues through his deep knowledge and expertise."By selecting Kfuri, John acknowledges the critical role of supply chain management in today’s business environment and Kfuri’s influential contributions in advancing best practices around supplier selection, visibility, and risk mitigation. With a career spanning decades, Kfuri has established himself as a thought leader in sustainable sourcing and resilient procurement strategies, making him an ideal addition to this prestigious program."I cannot begin to express how thrilled I am to be working with Daymond and The Shark Group through this wonderful program,” said Kfuri. “My intention & goal is to make the Supply Chain Industry more understandable for consumers, students and business professionals. Daymond and his CEO Access program provides the right platform to convey that relatable message to the masses."About Kerim KfuriKerim Kfuri is a respected supply chain management consultant, speaker, and author with over two decades of experience. Known for his insights on sustainable sourcing and procurement in the CPG industry, Kfuri is a recognized thought leader dedicated to empowering the next generation of industry leaders. He is the founder of Chain Builder SCM consulting services, author of the book Supply Chain Ups and Downs and co-host of The Supply and Demand Show.About Daymond JohnDaymond John is an entrepreneur, investor, and motivational speaker, best known as a judge on the award-winning TV show Shark Tank. As the founder of the Shark Group, he has mentored countless businesses and CEOs, helping them build their brands and scale their companies. His CEO Access Program brings his expertise to a select group of business leaders seeking strategic growth and personal development.About The Shark GroupThe Shark Group’s team of expert communicators, strategic analysts, and creative heavyweights excels in propelling brands into the fabric of pop culture. Founded by award winning entrepreneur Daymond John, the agency’s culture is deeply rooted in thinking like entrepreneurs to create value for its partners and clients. The Shark Group has received various accolades for their work, including 4 Webby Awards, Brandweek Marketer of the Year, Ad Age Marketer of the Year, LinkedIn’s Top Voices, Adweek Business Advice Creator of the Year, along with others. Some of the clients it’s worked with include Chase, Aflac, Shopify, T-Mobile, AARP, Meta, Salesforce, Rocket Lawyer, Shopify, Daymond John, Carlos Santana, and many others.Visit The Shark Group website to learn more.

