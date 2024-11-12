Submit Release
Roofing Corp of America Acquires Dynamic National

Roofing Corp of America Branch Footprint

Leading roofing contractor to the multi-family market joins RCA

We have long admired Jed and the team at Dynamic National, specifically in how they developed a market-leading position in the multi-family roofing segment, a targeted growth area for RCA.”
— Randy Korach
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofing Corp of America is excited to announce the addition of Dynamic National to its growing portfolio. This marks RCA’s 13th acquisition since its founding in December 2020. Dynamic National is headquartered in Denver, CO and has branches in Provo, UT, Dallas, TX, Litle Rock, AR, Memphis, TN, and Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL. Founded in 2009, Dynamic has grown into one of the country’s largest roofing contractors, recognized as number 44 on the most recent Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 150 Roofing Contractors.

Dynamic National will operate as a stand-alone entity within Roofing Corp of America and will continue to be led by its talented team including Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Jed Sybrowsky, President, Seth Bedell, and Chief Operating Officer, Gary Kerley. Jed Sybrowsky had this to say about the transaction; “I could not be more excited about joining the RCA family. The cultural fit between our organizations is readily apparent and our customers are certain to benefit from the scale and breadth o

