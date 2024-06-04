Roofing Corp of America Partners With Crowther Roofing & Cooling
Southwest Florida's leading commercial roofing and mechanical contractor joins RCA
FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofing Corp of America is excited to announce the addition of Crowther Roofing & Cooling to its growing portfolio.
Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida and with branches in Sarasota and Jupiter, Crowther has grown into one of the largest specialty contractors in North America.
In 1974, Lee J. Crowther relocated to Fort Myers, from Chicago, IL, where he had been working in a successful, family owned, roofing contracting business. He was looking for a market where he could perform his trade year-round. Since its founding, Crowther has grown to become the largest roofing contractor in Southwest Florida, and has expanded to provide additional services including, HVAC and Mechanical contracting, Light Weight Insulating Concrete installation, and Light Gauge Metal Truss fabrication and installation. The business is currently led by its Chief Executive Officer, Lee S. Crowther (Lee J.’s son), who will be retaining a significant portion of equity in the business.
Crowther Roofing & Cooling will operate as a stand-alone entity within Roofing Corp of America and will continue to be led by its talented team including CEO, Lee S. Crowther, President Kevin Callans, and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Mazon. Lee S. had this to say about the transaction; “The consolidation trend in the roofing industry is accelerating. Thankfully, because of our strong market position and sterling reputation, we had a considerable number of suitors. We chose Roofing Corp of America because we shared their vision for growth and expansion and the central role our people play in that. We could not be more excited about our future in partnership with this impressive group of leading contractors”.
Randy Korach, CEO of Roofing Corp of America offered; “I have long admired Crowther Roofing & Cooling. It is an iconic business and brand in our industry with top notch leadership. Through this partnership, we meaningfully expand our presence in Florida, one of the nation’s largest roofing markets, and we gain competence with new service offerings that we will look to scale across our broader geographic footprint at RCA. Furthermore, the partnership is evidence that we continue to realize our vision as the Home for America’s Premier Roofing Contractors.”
ABOUT ROOFING CORP OF AMERICA
Based in Atlanta, GA, Roofing Corp of America is building the home for the nation’s premier roofing contractors by attracting the industry’s most successful and respected entrepreneurs to join the Roofing Corp family. Through its local businesses (The Original Roofing Company, Innovative Roofing Group, The Bone Dry Roofing Company, Davco Roofing & Sheet Metal, AAA Roofing & Waterproofing, Deer Park Roofing, Pittman Waller Roofing, WeatherShield Roofing, Front Range Roofing, Roof Technologies, Hamilton Roofing, and Crowther Roofing & Cooling), Roofing Corp of America delivers a wide range of roofing services to building owners, property and facility managers, homeowners’ associations, and general contractors. RCA is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of commercial and residential clients. For additional information on Roofing Corp of America, please visit www.roofingcorp.com.
Randall Korach
Roofing Corp of America
+1 404-941-9131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn