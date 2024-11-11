High-Speed Rail Webinar Series: Policy Considerations for Developing a National High-Speed Rail Network—Cases from the People's Republic of China

Registration Form Click to register

Time of Event

14:00–17:15 JST

Summary

Following the first webinar of the High-Speed Rail Webinar Series held in May 2024, which explored the Italian experience, this second webinar will focus on the experience of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

This webinar explores the evolution of the PRC’s high-speed rail (HSR) system, examining the economic, political, and social drivers behind its journey to develop a national network. Understanding the challenges faced in financing HSR projects and dissecting institutional arrangements for operation and maintenance in the PRC sets the stage for lessons applicable to other developing Asian countries.

By drawing parallels and offering applicable lessons, the webinar aims to contribute to the successful planning and implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in the region. As stewards of transformative initiatives, participants will benefit from the actionable insights derived from the PRC's experiences, enhancing their ability to navigate challenges and optimize results in their respective contexts.

The webinar will consist of four main sessions:

History of HSR Development in the PRC

Challenges and Issues in Financing HSR in the PRC

Institutional Arrangements for Operation and Maintenance of HSR in the PRC

Lessons for Developing Asia

The speakers are experts from renowned universities in the PRC, Japan, and the United States who have conducted extensive research on HSR development in the PRC.

Objectives

Study the PRC's HSR success, particularly economic, political, and social drivers

Examine the financing mechanisms and institutional setting for HSR development in the PRC

Extract lessons for ADB DMCs for mega-project planning and implementation

Target Participants

ADBI welcomes applications from government officials, policymakers, thematic experts, researchers, and practitioners. Women are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should fill out the application form by no later than 4 December 2024. A Zoom link will be shared to shortlisted applicants.

Output

Equip policymakers with practical insights, facilitating informed decision-making in developing Asia

Enhanced networking, collaboration, and cooperation among experts and practitioners for infrastructure development in Asia and the Pacific

Partners

Japan Railway Technical Service