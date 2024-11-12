Tällberg Foundation Announces 2024 Prize Winners

The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize recognizes extraordinary leaders whose work is courageous, impactful, and global in perspective.

These leaders demonstrate what is possible when vision combines with action. They inspire us with their achievements, their energy, and their willingness to push boundaries for the greater good.” — Alan Stoga, Chairman of the Tällberg Foundation

STOCKHOLM, NEW YORK, USA, SWEDEN, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tällberg Foundation today announced the winners of the 2024 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prizes, which recognize extraordinary leaders whose work is courageous, innovative, impactful, rooted in universal values and global in perspective.

The 2024 laureates:

Dr. Kristian Olson, Massachusetts General Hospital/Mass General Brigham/Harvard Medical School; USA. Internist, pediatrician, educator, and human-centered designer developing health care solutions in low and middle-income countries and the United States;

María Teresa Ronderos, Center for Latin American Investigative Journalism (CLIP); Colombia and Argentina. Investigative journalist and champion of collaborative journalism whose deep commitment to seeking truths sustains high-quality journalism in Latin America and beyond;

Fernando Trujillo, Fundación Omacha; Colombia. Conservationist, biologist, and global expert on river dolphins who has helped create innovative coalitions with governments, research institutions, and indigenous communities for aquatic ecosystem conservation in the Amazon basin and globally.

“These leaders demonstrate what is possible when vision combines with action. They inspire us with their achievements, their relentless energy, and their willingness to push boundaries for the greater good,” said Alan Stoga, Chairman of the Tällberg Foundation. “They work in dramatically different fields, but share the recognition that global problems demand global solutions.”

Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which is lead supporter of the Tällberg Foundation, added, “We’re very proud to support the Tällberg Foundation in advancing a new paradigm of leadership fitted to the very challenging era we live in, a paradigm as collaborative as it is innovative.”

The winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on January 21, 2025, at the University of Pavia, Italy, as part of a workshop on leadership. This event is an integral part of the Tällberg Foundation's mission to provoke new thinking and action around global leadership challenges.

This year’s laureates were chosen by a jury with a wealth of experience, diverse worldviews, and considerable wisdom from a pool of 2,025 candidates from 149 countries. Each winner will receive a $50,000 honorarium as part of the Prize. The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize was launched in 2015 and has honored 35 leaders from a wide range of disciplines and geographies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.