Demands for renewable hydrogen and electricity to drive the EU’s green iron and steel transition

The analysis, based on data from LeadIT’s Green Steel Tracker, examines the possible renewable energy and renewable hydrogen demands for iron reduction and primary steel production in the EU.

Decarbonizing steel production in the EU will involve a significant increase in demand for renewable electricity, particularly for production of renewable hydrogen. If the transition from fossil fuel-based to renewable electricity-based iron and steel production is to succeed, there is a need for reliable estimates of how much renewable electricity it will demand. Such estimates are also needed so that the transition in the steel sector is aligned with developments in the energy and other industrial sectors.

The analysis evaluates two scenarios for green iron and steel production. The first scenario assumes no use of scrap in steel production, and the second assumes a 50% share of scrap. Both scenarios then also explore two routes for green steel production: one with an EU-based value chain for iron and renewable hydrogen, and another relying on iron sourced from outside the EU.

Key findings include the following: