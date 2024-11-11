80 Macao Companies Conduct Approximately 1,200 Business Matching Sessions at CIIE, Indicating that Exhibition Participation is a Major Channel for Expanding New Customer Base

MACAU, November 11 - The six-day 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) successfully concluded yesterday (10 Nov). Over 600 Macao and Portuguese-speaking country products and services showcased in the "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion" and the "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Professional Services Pavilion" received high consultation interest. A total of 80 Macao enterprises participated in around 1,200 business matching discussions during the exhibition, covering areas such as food agency and distribution, wine trade, cross-border e-commerce, essential oil projects, and exhibition co-operation.

Participating Macao enterprises reported receiving multiple co-operation intentions during the expo, stating that participating in exhibitions is one of the main channels for reaching new customers. Group participation in international exhibitions provides an effective platform for Macao SMEs to "go global."

Exhibition Effectiveness Praised by Macao Enterprises; Various Arrangements Enhance Awareness of Macao and Portuguese-speaking Country Products and Services

The event included several supporting activities, such as tasting activities for Macao and Portuguese-speaking special cuisines, interactive games, and live streaming by internet influencers, attracting over 600,000 viewers. It also provided video consultation services for potential investors interested in Macao and those looking to hold exhibitions and events in Macao, driving foot traffic while expanding trade co-operation in products and services.

Overall, the participating Macao enterprises expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of their participation, noting the high level of internationalisation and the significant proportion of professional buyers. This effectively showcased Macao-made products, Macao brands, food and beverages from Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as professional services such as legal consulting, translation, investment consulting, and product processing.

CIIE Helps Macao Enterprises Expand into Mainland and Overseas Markets

CIIE has become an important channel for Macao enterprises to "go global" and expand into the mainland China and overseas markets. Since the first CIIE was held in 2018, Macao entrepreneurs have facilitated over 7,000 business matching discussions, with many companies successfully establishing a presence in the mainland market and others successfully introducing products from Portuguese-speaking countries, leveraging Macao’s role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.