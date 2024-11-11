Pioneering researchers win SA’s top science and innovation awards

Release date: 11/11/24

An ophthalmologist whose research is saving thousands from irreversible vision loss and an R&D team who have disrupted the photochromic lens market with their self-tinting glasses are winners at the 2024 SA Science Excellence and Innovation Awards.

Professor Jamie Craig, a Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor and Head of Ophthalmology at Flinders University and the Southern Adelaide Local Health Network, received the prestigious Scientist of the Year Award for his groundbreaking research on glaucoma, which is the leading cause of irreversible blindness affecting up to two percent of Australians.

Working closely with industry, Professor Craig and his team have developed the first accredited clinical genetic test which enables more accurate and earlier diagnoses and management of glaucoma to prevent vision loss in high-risk individuals.

Zeiss PhotoFusion X team took out the Innovator of the Year Award for their cutting-edge technology that enables sunglasses lenses to adapt quickly to changing light conditions, improving vision and and eye health for consumers, as well as shaping the global optical market.

Professor Craig and the Zeiss PhotoFusion X team are joined by four other winners whose work and research spans across health, technology, medical science and education.

Celebrating 20 years in 2024, the Awards were held at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Friday, 8 November, with event partner Novatech Creative Event Technology and platinum sponsors Commonwealth Bank, Telstra and The University of Adelaide.

For more information or to read more about this year’s winners and finalists, visit scienceawards.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Our 2024 winners highlight the remarkable diversity of STEMM talent across SA—individuals and teams who are making a real impact and pushing the boundaries across health, technology and science communication.

Their work is proof that science is not just transformative; it represents our pursuit of knowledge, fuels technology and inspires future generations to support one another in innovative ways. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners on their achievements.

Attributable to Professor Craig Simmons FAA FTSE, SA Chief Scientist

Science is the heartbeat of our everyday lives, shaping everything from the technology we rely on to the food we eat and the challenges we confront as a society.

Yet, the remarkable stories of science and scientists often remain in the shadows, overlooked by the headlines of our newspapers and the feeds of our social media.

This is why these Awards are so vital. They shine a light on the incredible journeys of our finalists and showcase the diverse and dynamic STEMM workforce across our state.

These Awards celebrate the vital contributions of our scientists and innovators, who are not just making discoveries but are also driving transformative change in our communities.

Attributable to Professor Jamie Craig, Scientist of the Year

Glaucoma is a common disease usually occurring in older patients where the peripheral vision is gradually lost. The patient can end up with tunnel vision or eventually no vision at all due to damage to the optic nerve.

The ability to be able to apply the research that we have been doing for 20 years and actually make it available to doctors and optometrists is something our whole team is very proud of.

We're now able to apply for the first time a personalised approach to managing glaucoma, and this will apply to other eye diseases.

Attributable to Dr Scott Clafton, ZEISS PhotoFusion X Team, Innovator of the Year

ZEISS’s PhotoFusion X technology is a photochromic lens that is clear indoors and becomes tinted outdoors in response to UV light.

Australia is a world leader in UV protection. We give a different view to product development that you don’t get anywhere else in the world.

Working on mature technology is quite tricky. There's been a lot of people who have come before and had a lot of good ideas, so you have to be creative and think differently about how you develop the product to differentiate yourself from the competition.

2024 SA Science Excellence and Innovation Award winners:

Scientist of the Year: Prof Jamie Craig, Flinders University and Southern Adelaide Local Health Network (SALHN)

Innovator of the Year: ZEISS PhotoFusion X Team: Mr Simon Holtmann, Mr Andrew Lanyon, Dr Fang Chen, Ms Nicole Kitchin and Dr Scott Clafton

STEMM Educator of the Year – Primary/Secondary: Mrs Jessica Simons, Trinity College Gawler

STEMM Educator of the Year - University/RTO: A/Prof Voula Gaganis, Flinders University

Excellence in Science and Industry Collaboration: Flinders University Sleep Revolution team: Prof Danny J. Eckert, A/Prof Sutapa Mukherjee, Ms Celia Tait, Ms Jessica Steens, Mr Mark Harding