SleepImage Awards Research Grants to Advance Global Sleep Health Equity

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepImage (MyCardio, LLC) today announced the recipients of its "Sleep Equity for Global Health" research grants in partnership with the Sleep Research Society Foundation. These awards support innovative research aimed at addressing disparities in sleep health and promoting well-being across diverse populations globally.

The distinguished recipients of the 2024 Sleep Equity for Global Health grants are:

Dr. Matthew Rahimi, Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia. Evaluating impact of sleep disturbances on dementia risk among older populations with memory complaints.

Dr. Jesujoba Olanrewaju, Department of Psychology, North Dakota State University, Fargo, USA. Evaluating if there are differences in sleep health comparing Africans living in Africa and African immigrants living in the United States.

"Sleep health disparities represent a critical yet often overlooked public health challenge," said Solveig Magnusdottir, Chief Medical Officer at SleepImage. "Through these research grants, we're supporting groundbreaking work that will help us better understand and address sleep inequities across different communities and populations."

The selected research projects were chosen based on their innovative approaches to understanding sleep health disparities and their potential impact on global public health.

For more information, please contact: Edmund Shaw, VP of Marketing (media@sleepimage.com)

