Border Management Authority partially reopens Lebombo port of entry

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato has concluded engagements with the Mozambican delegation and agreed that the Lebombo port of entry partially reopens from 15h00 today to allow the movement of people. As for cargo, Mozambique is busy finalising their preparations for cargo processing, and that shall be allowed as soon as the Mozambican counterparts are ready and stationed at the processing areas.

Commissioner Masiapato, the Port Management Committee, with the support of the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, under the guidance of MEC Jackie Macie, have all agreed on the partial reopening on the assurance that operations will proceed with safety measures taken for all stakeholders. The delegation has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safe cross-border movement and trade to avoid further loss of revenue.

“The high-level engagement was fruitful with the Government of Mozambique’s national leadership at the Lebombo port of entry for workable solutions and discussions. Cargo movement between South Africa and Mozambique will resume as soon as the systems on the Mozambique side are ready. This meeting was critical and provided a strategy for a safe and controlled partial reopening of the border”, Commissioner Masiapato said.

A proactive strategy has also been employed to engage trucking companies, formal traders and associations to provide updates on the discussions on the ground.

The BMA appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the public during this challenging time. The safety and well-being of all travellers and personnel at our ports of entry remain our top priority.

