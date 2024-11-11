Minister Solly Malatsi withdraws SABC Bill to prioritise a funding model for public broadcaster

I have informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, of my decision to withdraw the South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd Bill (B32-2023), commonly referred to as "the SABC Bill."

Following extensive stakeholder consultation and a thorough review of public submissions, it is clear that the SABC Bill, as it stands does not serve the long-term interests of the SABC or the South African public.

Most importantly, the current version does not adequately address the most important element regarding the SABC’s sustainability: a credible funding model that will steer the public broadcaster to success.

Despite the broadcaster’s ongoing financial challenges and operational losses, the SABC Bill suggests a delayed funding model, giving the Minister three years to develop a sustainable framework.

This approach does not meet the urgency required to stabilise the broadcaster and risks perpetuating an outdated licensing structure that will not provide the SABC with the necessary resources to fulfil its mandate.

The Bill would also grant the Minister of Communications additional powers, including influence over board appointments, which risks eroding the broadcaster’s independence at a time when media freedom is more crucial than ever.

Given these concerns, I believe that trying to amend the Bill is not the right path forward. Instead, the urgent development and implementation of a sustainable financial model for the SABC will be prioritised.

The public broadcaster’s financial stability is not only critical for its survival but also essential for its ability to serve South Africans as an independent, trustworthy source of information, education, and entertainment.

A sustainable funding model will empower the SABC to deliver on its mandate without undue political or financial pressures.

It will enable the broadcaster to provide comprehensive, impartial news coverage, support South Africa's cultural industries, and reach audiences in every corner of our diverse nation.

Rule 334 of the National Assembly Rules permits the withdrawal of a Bill before its Second Reading.

As Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, I take this step not to abandon reform but to lay the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient SABC.

We will now focus our efforts on developing funding model that provides the SABC with the financial stability and independence it needs to remain a pillar of our democracy and a trusted voice for all South Africans.

