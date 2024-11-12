LAXcar™ Launches “Ride and Seek” Scavenger Hunt Shuttle Experience for LA Corporate Events

LAXcar launches “Ride and Seek,” a scavenger hunt shuttle designed for corporate events, combining team-building with tours of LA’s iconic landmarks.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAXcar, a premier provider of event transportation and LAX car service in Southern California, today announced the launch of its latest initiative, “Ride and Seek.” Designed as an interactive scavenger hunt shuttle experience, “Ride and Seek” offers corporate event attendees to explore Los Angeles in a whole new way. This service provides event planners with an engaging team-building option that combines transportation with an adventurous journey through the city’s most iconic landmarks.The “Ride and Seek” experience is structured as a guided tour across popular LA destinations, allowing teams to gather clues, complete challenges, and win prizes as they make their way through the city. Stops include locations such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Rodeo Drive, and Griffith Observatory, creating photo-worthy moments that are as memorable as they are shareable on social media."Ride and Seek" is an interactive shuttle experience aimed at enhancing team cohesion during event transportation. “Our goal is to offer an experience that goes beyond transportation,” said Arsen Misakyan, CEO of LAXcar. “With Ride and Seek, we’re providing companies with an option that’s part city tour, part scavenger hunt, and part team-building activity—all rolled into one.”How the “Ride and Seek” Experience WorksParticipants board LAXcar’s shuttles in Los Angeles and follow a route through the city, stopping at landmarks to complete tasks and gather clues. Each stop is designed to capture the spirit of LA while encouraging collaboration among team members. An LAXcar host accompanies each group to provide guidance and ensure that the experience runs smoothly.The journey concludes at a final destination where participants gather to tally their achievements. The team that collects the most points receives a prize, making the experience not only fun but also competitive.Ideal for Team Building and Social Media Engagement“Ride and Seek” is tailored for corporate events, conferences, and team outings, offering an alternative to traditional shuttle services. By blending sightseeing with collaborative challenges, LAXcar provides an interactive experience that attendees will remember long after the event ends.About LAXcarLAXcar has been a leading provider of luxury transportation solutions in Los Angeles for over a decade. Known for its commitment to quality and service, LAXcar offers event transportation, city tours, and executive car services throughout the region. With “Ride and Seek,” LAXcar continues to innovate within the corporate transportation industry, offering services that prioritize both functionality and engagement.For more information on “Ride and Seek” or to book LAXcar’s corporate transportation services, please visit laxcar.com or contact LAXcar directly.

