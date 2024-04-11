LAXcar Unveils the #LAXcarChallenge: A Social Media Contest Empowering LA Event Planners to Showcase Their Event Magic
LA Event Planners Stand a Chance to Win $1,000 in LAXcar Services with Best Stories in the #LAXcarChallenge"
LAXcar presents a unique opportunity for LA event planners to display their expertise in orchestrating event kick offs.
The contest opens up a unique avenue for highlighting event planners' skills in creating standout arrival moments at events. Think dramatic entrances, surprise reveals, or perfectly choreographed guest greetings – LAXcar highlights the importance of well-orchestrated arrival moments in setting the tone for successful events.
Here's How to Participate:
1. Record a short video (maximum 30 seconds) showcasing your most dazzling "showstopper arrival" moment at an event you planned.
2. Post your video on LinkedIn (tagging @LAXcar) or Instagram (tagging @LAXcarinc)
3. Describe your creative approach in the caption and use the official hashtag #LAXcarChallenge
The Grand Prize: One lucky winner will be chosen based on creativity and the overall impact of the arrival experience. They will receive a complimentary car service package valued at $1,000 from LAXcar, perfect for elevating the VIP experience at their next event.
The Challenge Deadline: Submit your entries by April 30.
"We understand the importance of a lasting first impression, especially at an event," says Arsen Misakyan, CEO at LAXcar. "This challenge celebrates the artistry of LA event planners and showcases the power of creating a truly unforgettable moment. Whether it's a dazzling entrance for a charity gala or a whimsical arrival for a children's birthday party, we're excited to see your event magic in action."
About LAXcar
LAXcar provides event transportation services in Los Angeles. With a fleet of well maintained vehicles and a team of professional dispatchers and chauffeurs, LAXcar enhances events with reliable and luxurious transportation.
