November 10, 2024 Bong Go attends inauguration of SPMC's new Pahulayan Building, reaffirms commitment to accessible healthcare for Mindanaoans Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, personally attended the inauguration of the new five-story Pahulayan building at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City on Saturday, November 9, bringing his vision for accessible, compassionate healthcare closer to reality for the people of Davao and neighboring areas in Mindanao. This facility is designed to provide a place of rest and comfort for patient watchers and families, especially those coming from remote areas, while their loved ones undergo treatment. During the event, Senator Go highlighted the significance of the Pahulayan building for the community, sharing his pride in being a Davaoeño and his long-standing support for SPMC. "This building stands as a testament to our commitment to providing comfort and support to our fellow Filipinos who accompany their loved ones here, coming from far-flung communities to receive medical care," he said. The Pahulayan building is part of Go's continuous efforts to support healthcare facilities in the country, particularly in his home region of Mindanao. Senator Go expressed excitement over the positive impact the facility will bring, noting that it will ease the burden on families who may struggle to find accommodations during extended hospital stays. The senator expressed gratitude to key officials present during the event, including Department of Health Secretary Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama, SPMC Medical Center Chief Dr. Ricardo Audan, Assistance Regional Director DOH Region XI Dr. David Mendoza, Councilor Ritchlyn 'Che Che' Justol, and Pahulayan Supervising Steward Ms. Dawn Banzon, among others. Go also recognized those who supported the project's success, including Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro Javier Herbosa, DOH Undersecretaries Dra. Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong, and Dr. Archilles Gerard Bravo. He also acknowledged DOH Regional Director Dra. Annabelle T. Yumang, DPWH Region XI Regional Director Engr. Juby Cordon, Joselito Ramir Encabo of R.R Encabo Constructors Inc., and Atty. Oscar Mata for their invaluable contributions to the project. Go also highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center inside SPMC, a program he championed to simplify and streamline access to medical financial assistance from government agencies. "Through the Malasakit Center, patients can conveniently receive assistance from different government agencies under one roof, alleviating the financial burdens of healthcare," he said, reaffirming his commitment to ensuring that healthcare remains accessible and affordable for every Filipino. The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018, was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. According to the DOH, the centers have already helped more than 15 million Filipinos. There are currently 166 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide. The senator further emphasized his dedication to the welfare of healthcare workers, describing them as "the backbone of our healthcare system." He reiterated his commitment to fighting for better support and resources for Filipino health workers, recognizing their dedication and sacrifices in delivering essential healthcare services to the public. To show his appreciation, Go gave health workers in attendance some tokens, such as shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. As a strong advocate of his motto 'health is wealth', Go called upon everyone to value their health and expressed optimism for future developments in healthcare across the country. According to Go, the newly inaugurated Pahulayan building stands as a symbol of hope and progress, representing his vision of compassionate healthcare and support for those in need. "Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said. "Ako ang inyong Senator Bong kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos, serbisyo po yan kay Allah. Maraming salamat po," he concluded.

