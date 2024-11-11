PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 11, 2024 Pimentel pushes for increased DFA budget A controversial dole-out program called "AKAP" or Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program receiving a higher budget than the Department of Foreign Affairs in the proposed 2025 national budget bothers Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, who said it should not be allowed. Pimentel questioned why AKAP would receive a higher budget than DFA. "A dole-out program with very unclear mechanics has a bigger budget than our diplomatic force. We should not allow this to continue," Pimentel stressed on Monday. In the 2024 General Appropriations Act, the DFA is allocated a budget of P24.4 billion, while the AKAP, a financial relief by the Department of Social Welfare and Development to minimum wage earners under the low-income category, is set to receive P26.7 billion next year. Pimentel emphasized that the DFA's budget should reflect its role in shaping Philippine foreign policy and international relations. "We cannot expect the Department of Foreign Affairs to keep advocating bold and challenging ideas on a shoestring budget," Pimentel said. Pimentel pointed out that if the government wants a reformed and independent foreign policy dedicated to the pursuit of international solidarity and the national interest, it must invest in the foreign service and the foreign service officers. "Cognizant of the fact that personnel of the DFA are at the frontlines of Philippine foreign relations, sometimes risking their lives under dangerous conditions in their countries of assignment, it is proper that retired diplomats be rewarded with increased monthly pension as well as other benefits," Pimentel said. The minority leader said he will support Senate Bill No. 2863, or the Foreign Affairs Pension Differential Act. Pimentel also pushed for increased funding to the Foreign Service Institute, supporting its growth as a leading institution in Asia for diplomatic training and research.

