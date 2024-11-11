Public service leadership appointments

Release date: 11/11/24

Mr Persse’s appointment comes following the appointment of Damien Walker as Director-General of the Queensland Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

Mr Walker has made a tremendous contribution to South Australia in his time as the Chief Executive Officer of the Department of the Premier and Cabinet and I wish him all the best in his new role.

As a result of Mr Persse’s elevation to the position of top public servant in the State, the current Deputy Under Treasurer, Tammie Pribanic will be appointed Under Treasurer, the first woman to hold the role.

I am also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Paul Martyn PSM as the Chief Executive of the Department for Energy and Mining.

Mr Martyn brings nearly three decades of experience in economic policy and reform from a range of public sector appointment.

Mr Persse AM has had a long and distinguished career in the South Australian Public Sector, his outstanding record of public service includes holding the positions of Under Treasurer, Chief Executive of the Department of Education and Chief Executive of the Attorney General’s Department.

With expertise in policy and strategy development, change management, public sector reform and project delivery, Mr Persse’s knowledge of public administration has been gained from an expansive career working at a variety of South Australian central government agencies at an executive level.

Earlier this year he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division for significant service to public administration and to the community of South Australia.

Ms Pribanic’s elevation to Under Treasurer follows an extensive career in the Department of Treasury and Finance where she has held various roles including Deputy Under Treasurer, Executive Director, Budget, Analysis and Performance and Director Revenue.

Ms Pribanic also served in the role of Chief Operating Officer in the Department of Education.

Mr Paul Martyn PSM becomes the Chief Executive of the Department of Energy and Mining after holding various senior roles in the Queensland Public Service including Director-General of the Department of Energy and Climate, Director-General of the Department of Energy and Public Works, Head of the Premier's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Taskforce, and Chief Executive Officer of Trade and Investment Queensland.

I would like to thank Dr Paul Heithersay who has led the Department of Energy and Mining since 2018 for his service and leadership during a significant period of transition in this portfolio area.

Dr Heithersay’s technical expertise and standing as one of the nation’s leading geologists is an invaluable resources for South Australia that the State Government will continue to call on.

Mr Walker will leave his role on 20 December, ensuring there is a smooth transition to Mr Persse as the new Chief Executive.

This will also allow sufficient time for Mr Persse to handover to the new Under Treasurer Ms Pribanic who will commence in her new role on 20 December.

Mr Martyn will commence his new role on 9 December 2024.

I congratulate Mr Persse, Ms Pribanic and Mr Martyn on their appointments and look forward to the leadership, energy and innovation they will bring to their respective roles.

All three new appointments bring a wealth of experience to their roles and will play an important role in delivering our significant policy agenda.