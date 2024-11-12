PharmStars Announces Startup Showcase Event Focused on Digital Innovations in Clinical Trials

PharmStars' 7th Startup Showcase Event Taking Place November 12, 2024, in Boston

11 digital health startups with pharma-focused innovations who completed PharmStars' 7th accelerator will present to and meet with pharma firms at the Showcase

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars , the leading accelerator for pharma-focused digital health startups, is delighted to announce its seventh startup Showcase Event, which is taking place on November 12, 2024, in Boston. This showcase will mark the grand finale of the Fall 2024 10-week accelerator program, which focuses on “Digital Innovations in Clinical Trials.”At the Showcase Event each digital health startup will make a formal presentation. Each startup will also have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with PharmStars’ pharma members PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the “pharma-startup gap.” The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma and digital health startups overcome cultural and other barriers to partnership, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU, PharmStars’ education and mentoring program, prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners. PharmStars’ pharma members benefit from priority access to these innovative startups.Startups in this cohort have developed a variety of digital innovations to enhance clinical trials including tools for patient identification and recruitment, operational solutions to enhance vendor management, site activation and management platforms, and innovative real world data sources.Naomi Fried, PharmStars’ founder and CEO, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "This group of startups has some fantastic innovations for enhancing many of the most challenging aspects of clinical trials. I am excited about the value they can bring to our pharma members."The startups appreciate that the accelerator has enhanced their ability to successfully engage with pharma digital innovation decision-makers. One participant commented, "The PharmStars team and mentors are dedicated to helping companies hone their value proposition to unlock their full potential. The way we describe our product to pharma has changed dramatically, and is now much more aligned with the structure, specific pain-points, and cultural norms of the industry."During the three-day Showcase, the digital health startups will meet privately with pharma members to discuss potential partnership opportunities. "We have approximately 50 one-on-one meetings scheduled between our startups and our participating pharma members," noted Fried.The startups are eagerly anticipating the Showcase and the opportunity to engage PharmStars’ pharma members. A startup CEO remarked, "The PharmStars showcase is a rare opportunity to get candid feedback directly from decision-makers in the pharma industry. We would never have been able to get this kind of personal access without PharmStars."Another startup CEO agreed, "We're incredibly excited to participate in the showcase. This event provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with key innovators, leaders, and thought partners who share a vision to create disruptive solutions in pharma."The identities of the digital health startups in this accelerator cohort will remain confidential until the end of the media blackout period in December. At that time, the startups in PharmStars’ Fall 2024 cohort will be publicly revealed.Planning for PharmStars’ Spring 2025 accelerator is already underway. Additional details regarding timing and themes will be announced soon. PharmStars is accepting new pharma and biotech members for 2025. For more information on future cohorts and pharma membership, visit www.PharmStars.com About PharmStarsPharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at www.PharmStars.com

