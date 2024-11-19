Alicia Lyttle of AI InnoVision Wins Bronze in 21st Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Alicia Lyttle getting interviewed after winning a Stevie Award. Alicia Lyttle after winning a Bronze award at the Stevie Awards for Women.

It’s the success stories and seeing my students thrive that keep me going.” — Alicia Lyttle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Lyttle , co-founder and CEO of AI InnoVision and The International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), was honored with a Bronze StevieAward in the Mentor or Coach of the Year – Business category at the prestigious 21st Annual StevieAwards for Women in Business. Held in New York City on November 8, the awards event celebrated the achievements of outstanding women leaders and innovators worldwide.Alicia Lyttle’s recognition underscores her commitment to empowering others through AI, with a special focus on mentoring and developing professionals in AI consulting. With over 25 years of experience in teaching and coaching, Alicia’s work is now centered on artificial intelligence, where she has established herself as a leader in providing transformative AI education and consultancy. As the visionary behind AI InnoVision’s Certified AI Consultant Program, Alicia has created impactful training and resources that equip individuals to harness AI’s potential for business and personal success.A dedicated coach and mentor, Alicia is known for her hands-on approach and unwavering commitment to her students and client’s success. She has a countless number of testimonials from those whose lives have been transformed through her guidance. Alicia finds deep fulfillment in giving back, whether by coaching students to become certified AI consultants or advising corporate leaders on incorporating AI into their organizations. "It’s the success stories and seeing my students thrive that keep me going," says Alicia. "Their achievements are what drives my passion for this work.”The Stevie Awards for Women in Business attracted over 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals across 36 countries, including the United States, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. Other notable organizations in attendance included Microsoft, Conde Nast, IBM, AT&T, Google, Meta, TripAdvisor, Verizon, and Western Union, making the evening feel like the “Grammys of the business world.” The event celebrated achievements and was a prime networking opportunity for attendees, connecting leaders and innovators across multiple industries.“It’s an incredible honor to win a Bronze Stevie Award and be recognized among such inspiring women from around the globe,” said Alicia Lyttle. “Sharing AI knowledge and supporting others as they achieve success in this space is deeply rewarding. Our Certified AI Consultant Program and other training initiatives are designed to help individuals make a meaningful impact with AI in their businesses and careers.”A Night of Celebration and NetworkingThe awards ceremony, which took place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, brought together hundreds of leaders, innovators, and visionaries and featured a memorable night of celebration, networking, and inspiration. The event provided a platform for global professionals to connect, learn, and recognize the transformative work being done by women worldwide.About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision, co-founded by Alicia Lyttle, is a leading AI consultancy and education firm committed to empowering individuals and organizations with AI-based solutions. Through innovative programs such as the Certified AI Consultant Program, live training sessions, mastermind retreats, and private communities, AI InnoVision equips professionals to leverage AI for productivity, growth, and transformation. For more information, visit www.aiinnovision.com About the IAAICThe International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), co-founded by Alicia Lyttle, empowers AI professionals to expand their reach and access valuable opportunities. As a global platform, IAAIC enables certified AI consultants to showcase their expertise and connect with organizations seeking skilled AI professionals. Through an extensive network and facilitated engagements, IAAIC supports consultants in gaining visibility and securing speaking, training, and consulting opportunities, ultimately fostering professional growth and meaningful industry impact. For more information, visit www.iaaic.org About the Stevie Awards for Women in BusinessThe Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor outstanding achievements by women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and their companies worldwide. Celebrated as the world’s premier business awards, the Stevies recognize the impact of women across all sectors. Each year, over 12,000 nominations are submitted for Stevie Awards programs, representing more than 70 nations. For more details on the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the full list of winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/Women

