AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE YOUNG LEADER CLASS OF 2024

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 10th, the American Swiss Foundation’s 34th Annual Young Leaders Conference officially kicked off in Basel, Switzerland, sponsored by Novartis, with international travel to Switzerland sponsored by Swiss International Air Lines Ltd. Fifty-three promising Swiss and American Young Leaders have gathered for an intensive seven-day program to learn, forge meaningful connections, and strengthen diplomatic U.S.-Swiss relations. This year’s class represents industries across government and diplomacy, healthcare and life sciences, the media, innovation and technology, and business and entrepreneurship.American Swiss Foundation Chair Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader, 1996) commented: “For nearly 80 years, the American Swiss Foundation has supported the longstanding friendship between our two countries through citizen-to-citizen diplomacy. Our Young Leaders program remains central to this mission, and we are honored to welcome this distinguished group of fifty-three American and Swiss Young Leaders. We extend our sincere gratitude to Novartis and Swiss International Air Lines for their generous support.”American Swiss Foundation Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm stated: “We are delighted to welcome the American Young Leaders to Switzerland, joining the Swiss Young Leaders here in Basel for an exceptional program hosted by Novartis. This time together promises to be immensely valuable for both countries, strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding for years to come.”Founded in 1990 by the late Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, the Foundation’s flagship Young Leaders Conference is a leadership program that connects and engages young Swiss and American leaders. The Conference provides an opportunity for Young Leaders to make meaningful connections, engage in discussions, and grow their understanding and commitment to the friendship between the two sister republics. The historic friendship reaches back over two centuries to the time when Switzerland and the United States were called the “Sister Republics,” with shared democratic values.This year’s class will meet top executives and leaders in government with visits to Novartis Headquarters, ABB, the Swiss Parliament in Bern, Syngenta, ETH Zurich Hönggerberg, Jabil Manufacturing Switzerland GmbH, and a special Behind the Scenes Tour of Swiss International Air Lines at the Zurich Airport.U.S. Young Leaders, Class of 2024:The Honorable Natalie Blais, State Representative, Commonwealth of MassachusettsJohn A. Burtka IV, President & CEO, Intercollegiate Studies InstituteXavier Cole, Institutional Equity Trader, Lazard Asset ManagementJohn Coleman, Co-CEO, Sovereign’s CapitalCliff Foreman, Chief Executive Officer, OmnyonJim Goyer, Associate, Goldman SachsVirginia “Ginger” Heckman, Manager, Noble Properties, Inc.Blu Hulsey, Sr. Vice President, HSE and Government & Regulatory Affairs, Continental ResourcesChristina Huntzinger, Global Head of Responsible Business & Sustainability, Palantir TechnologiesJennifer Jahn, Executive Director & Business Manager, Americas COO, UBSDaniel Krauthammer, President, Krauthammer AssociatesMichelle Kurilla, Research Associate to the President, Council on Foreign RelationsThe Honorable Shelby Labs, State Representative, Pennsylvania House of RepresentativesAshwin Lalendran, Venture Capitalist, Moxxie VenturesNina Melendez Ibarra, Senior Producer, Journalist, LinkedInThe Honorable Roxy Ndebumadu, Councilwoman and HealthTech Founder, City of Bowie, MarylandThe Honorable Tara B. Nethercott, Senator, Wyoming LegislatureJessicaKate “JK” Ogungbadero, Director of Product Management, Reddit Inc.Brent Parton, President, CareerWiseBret Peterson, Senior Manager, Government and Public Services, Deloitte Consulting, LLPJeanette Quick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Financial Institutions, United States Department of TreasuryAlexandra Rogers, Associate, Sullivan and Cromwell LLPSwati Sureka, DOD Health Strategy and Policy Analyst, ASRC FederalJulia Terruso, National Political Reporter, The Philadelphia InquirerDennis Worden, Managing Director, Cayuse Federal ServicesSwiss Young Leaders, Class of 2024Luana Azzarito, Customer Program Manager AMERICAS, Switzerland Global EnterpriseDaniela Bärtschiger, HR Director HS EMEA, Franke Home SolutionsElena Bosch, Head Platform & Operations, Swiss Re Corporate SolutionsJulian Brunner, Director Swiss Public Affairs, Novartis International AGOliver Buchhofer, Chief Operating Officer, Swiss International Air LinesAlexis Comninos, Advisor, Office of the Director-General, International Committee of the Red CrossIrene Dávalos, Director, Digital & Sustainability, DKSH Performance MaterialsDiana Engetschwiler, Co-Founder, WolfPakBruno Graf, Health Care Affairs Partner, Roche Pharma Switzerland AGEva Günther, Head of Innovation & Research, NZZ AGGregor Kaelin, Head of Financial Services Switzerland, GoogleFabienne Kinzelmann, Editor/International Correspondent, HandelszeitungLars Mallien, Watsonx Ecosystem Leader DACH, IBMNico Maron, Head Business Processes, Schindler GroupDarko Miodragovic, Swiss Certified Accountant, Ernst & YoungAnna-Lina Müller, Swiss Diplomat, Federal Department of Foreign AffairsPhilipp Otto, Head of Group Finance Legal, Nestlé S.A.Angela Patrick, HR Business Partner, Holcim AGValeriya Pavlicheva, Client Director, Amazon Web ServicesJosef Risi, Managing Director, Head Product Development & Management, Discretionary Mandate Solutions, UBS Global Wealth ManagementMartin Ritter, President and CEO, Stadler U.S., Inc.Simon Schöllkopf, Relationship Manager, Vontobel Swiss Wealth ManagementSebastian Schüz, Head of Customer & Distribution, Zürich Insurance GroupSimon Storz, Postdoctoral Researcher, ETH ZürichCédric Stucky, Senior Advisor to Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Federal Department of Foreign AffairsAnn Weibel, Legal Counsel, OnOliver Weibel, Director Canada / Head of Trade North America, Switzerland Tourism North AmericaCéline Yousefzai, Head of International Relations (Space Domain), Swiss Armed Forces

