AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION AND SWISS CONSULATE CELEBRATE SWISS-MIDWEST CONNECTIONS AND SHARED LEGACY OF INNOVATION

Pascal Bornoz, Consul General of Switzerland in Chicago, delivers welcome remarks ASF Board Member Tony Svanascini (YL 2010), CEO of Americaneagle.com, shares reflections with those gathered on the strong ties between Switzerland and the Midwest Andrew F. Hutchinson (YL 2001), Co-Chair of the ASF Alumni Committee, discusses ASF's vision to expand its regional presence across the United States and its focus on developing a chapter in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 26, the American Swiss Foundation (ASF) partnered with Swiss Consul General Pascal Bornoz for an evening celebrating dynamic Swiss-Midwest connections and a shared legacy of innovation. The event was held at the Residence of the Swiss Confederation in Chicago.The program featured welcome remarks by Consul General Pascal Bornoz; ASF Board Member Tony Svanascini (YL 2010), CEO of Americaneagle.com; and Brig. Gen. (ret.) Andrew F. Hutchinson (YL 2001), Co-Chair of the ASF Alumni Committee.Consul General Bornoz welcomed the group and underscored the enduring importance of Swiss-American relations, especially in regions like the Midwest where economic, cultural, and innovation ties continue to thrive.Consul General Bornoz remarked:“I am particularly proud of the work carried out by the team at the Consulate General of Switzerland in Chicago to enhance the trade and investment relationship and leverage the ties in research and education between Switzerland and the Midwest, which is currently home to some 170 Swiss companies operating in 310 different locations and providing nearly 100,000 US-based jobs across the region. In this respect, I look forward to cooperating more closely with the American Swiss Foundation, for the good of our shared growth.”ASF Board Member Tony Svanascini shared:“As a proud Chicagoan and member of the ASF Board, I’m honored to help spotlight the strong ties between Switzerland and the Midwest. This city thrives on innovation, resilience, and community—values we deeply share with our Swiss partners. We’re especially grateful to Consul General Pascal Bornoz for generously hosting us and for his continued commitment to strengthening Swiss-American relations.”Brig. Gen. (ret.) Andrew F. Hutchinson added:“The ASF’s vibrant alumni community is a testament to the lasting impact of our transatlantic connections. We’re thrilled to gather in Chicago—where Swiss ingenuity meets Midwestern drive—to celebrate the people and partnerships shaping the future of Swiss-American collaboration.”The evening brought together 25 members of the ASF network, including three members of the Board of Directors and six alumni of the Young Leaders Conference, further reinforcing the Foundation’s mission of deepening ties between the United States and Switzerland.This gathering marks a promising step toward establishing an ASF Chicago Chapter and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to expanding its regional presence across the United States.***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,500 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts. The American Swiss Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs to strengthen the shared values of liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.

