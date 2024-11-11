Food is Medicine Expert & Public Health Executive To Lead Ahara® in Healthcare Transformation

Maya Rams Murthy, RD, MPH, CEO & Co-Founder of Ahara

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahara, a leader in the Food Is Medicine movement, proudly announces Maya Rams Murthy, RD, MPH, as Co-Founder and CEO. With deep expertise in public health, clinical nutrition, and nutrition security, Rams Murthy is set to advance Ahara’s mission of transforming healthcare by integrating food-based solutions.“I’m thrilled to serve as CEO of Ahara, where we believe food as medicine is one of the most powerful tools for improving health outcomes for all,” said Rams Murthy. "Our work is about more than meals; it's about giving people access to nutritious foods and culturally relevant culinary education in a dignified manner to lead healthier lives."Rams Murthy comes to Aharawith a 17-year career that spans clinical and community nutrition, and leadership in food security initiatives in collaboration with deeply rooted community organizations. Throughout her career she has led programs in the sphere of health equity, working to ensure all have equitable access to the right food to feel their best. She has spent the last 6 years in the food and nutrition security industry as the Director of Nutrition, then Vice President of Programs at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, one of the nation's largest charitable food organizations.Rams Murthy has co-authored published studies on food insecurity and chronic disease with Stanford University researchers and regularly guest lectures for Stanford’s "Healthy and Sustainable Food Systems" course led by Professor, and Netflix You Are What You Eat featured expert, Christopher Gardner, PhD. Rams Murthy also received recognition by First Lady, Michelle Obama, for her leadership on a program to build water bottle filling stations in schools during the Obama presidency.“Maya’s strategic leadership and deep passion for the Food Is Medicine movement are already propelling Ahara forward. She brings an impressive track record of collaboration and innovation, positioning Ahara as a key player in the healthcare and food sectors. I’m proud to be working alongside Maya” said Krista Yoder, Co-Founder & COO of Ahara.About Ahara:Founded in 2021 by Krista Yoder, MPH, RDN, PMP, PBA, FAND and Maya Rams Murthy, RD, MPH, Ahara is the leader in the Food Is Medicine movement, providing comprehensive nutrition solutions that integrate Medical Nutrition Therapy, culturally relevant meal delivery, and a personalized digital platform. The Founders saw a gap in the healthcare system through many years of experience and noticed healthcare wasn’t utilizing the most cost-effective solution to improve health: food. They also noticed that many approaches failed to involve Registered Dietitians, the true experts in food and nutritional health. With a focus on improving the lives of individuals managing chronic conditions, Ahara partners with health plans to provide cost-effective, nutrition-focused interventions that improve outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and promote long-term wellness.

