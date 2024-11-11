UAP Disclosure Event Following House Oversight Hearing Announced by MUFON and New Paradigm Institute

New Paradigm Institute MUFON

The post-hearing event on Capitol Hill will bring together disclosure advocacy groups and activists in the interest of full government transparency on UAP.

It is essential that we work together to uncover the truth that has been hidden from Congress and the American people.” — Danny Sheehan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a unified call for government transparency and disclosure on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) and the New Paradigm Institute (NPI) today announced an event set to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Wednesday, November 13, 2024, “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth” hearing at 11:30 AM EST. This hearing, held jointly by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Subcommittees on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation and National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, will feature key testimony on the topic of UAP.

The hearing will be chaired by Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Glenn Grothman (R-WI), with Ranking Members Gerald Connolly (D-VA) and Robert Garcia (D-CA). Notable witnesses include Dr. Tim Gallaudet, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (RET.); Luis Elizondo, author and former Department of Defense official; Michael Gold, Chief Growth Officer, Redwire Corporation, and former National Aeronautics and Space Administration Associate Administrator; and Michael Shellenberger, Founder of Public.

The UAP disclosure event will provide media representatives and the public an invaluable opportunity to hear directly from representatives of MUFON and NPI, two of the most influential civilian organizations committed to advancing UAP disclosure and the need to provide continued support for Congressional disclosure efforts. MUFON and NPI aim to increase public awareness and demand for accountability, urging Executive Branch agencies to reveal information about nonhuman intelligence and technologies of unknown origin to Congress and the public.

Danny Sheehan, Chief Counsel, NPI: “We thank Representatives Nancy Mace and Glenn Grothman for holding this crucial hearing and the witnesses for their upcoming testimony. It is essential that we work together to uncover the truth that has been hidden from Congress and the American people.”

Ron James, Media Relations Director, MUFON: “MUFON has been collecting evidence on the reality of the UAP phenomenon for 55 years. In 2023, we released the film Accidental Truth, featuring some of the hearing’s witnesses. We have actively shared data with Congress and the public as we push for official acknowledgment of nonhuman intelligence among us.”

Confirmed speakers at the UAP disclosure event include:

• Daniel Sheehan, President and General Counsel, New Paradigm Institute (NPI)

• Ron James, Media Relations Director, Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

• David MacDonald, Executive Director, Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

• Stephen Bassett, Executive Director, Paradigm Research Group

• Robert Salas, Captain, U.S. Air Force (RET), author of several UFO books

• Jim Garrison, Director, NPI Washington, DC Office, who will moderate

MUFON and NPI invite media representatives and the public interested in UAP transparency to attend the event, which promises expert insights and a compelling discussion on the importance of government accountability in the disclosure era.

Details:

Time: 30 minutes after the conclusion of the hearing.

Location: The Spirit of Justice Park (House Lower D Park), South Capitol Street and C Street SW, directly south of the Rayburn House Office Building.

Livestream: https://mufontelevision.com/hearings/

About the Mutual UFO Network:

Started in 1969, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is currently the world’s oldest and largest organization studying the subject. They are dedicated to “the scientific understanding of UFOs for the benefit of humanity.” MUFON deploys active investigators worldwide and has amassed over 155,000 case reports. MUFON has actively participated in the political disclosure process and has provided information to the public.

For more information, please visit https://mufon.com.

About the New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

For more information, please visit https://newparadigminstitute.org.

