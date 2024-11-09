2024 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener celebrates traditions and inspires new hunters (published November 9, 2024)

To assist with your coverage of the deer season and the 2024 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has photos, video and soundbites available in the Minnesota DNR Media Room.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Explore Minnesota Director Lauren Bennett McGinty gathered with hunters and conservation stakeholders to celebrate the 22nd annual Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener at the Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center. The event was held in partnership with Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Bluffland Whitetails Association, and the Minnesota Conservation Federation

“Thank you to partners and members of Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center and the Sandstone community for hosting and helping make this year’s Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener a wonderful event,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “I hope Minnesota deer hunters enjoy this season and have a safe and successful hunt. It’s as much about the memories made with friends and family, both old and new, and our connections to the outdoors as it is about the harvest.”

Friday’s pre-hunt activities included a high school education program about deer, a listening session about deer habitat and hunting, a chronic wasting disease sampling demonstration, a deer processing demonstration, a venison sampler, and a habitat tour on Sandstone Wildlife Management Area.

The event also showcased the importance of seasoned hunters mentoring others and what a fulfilling experience it can be for both mentor and mentee. Among those taking part in the Saturday morning hunt were five new hunters who graduated from the DNR’s 2024 Learn to Deer Hunt class. Each hunted with an experienced mentor, with one mentee harvesting a doe before 8:30 a.m.

“It was a great experience! I am so glad I was able to do it – my adrenaline is still pumping,” said Jeffrey Cardenas. “I am hooked on it and want to learn more about deer.”

With more than 400,000 Minnesotans participating in the state’s diverse hunting activities each year, hunting is a driver of the state’s tourism and outdoor recreation industries and hunting has a $1.2 billion impact on the state economy.

“Hunting brings people and communities together while supporting stewardship and local businesses, said Explore Minnesota Director Lauren Bennett McGinty. “I am thrilled to help recognize the importance of hunting in Minnesota.”

Among the mentors for Saturday’s hunt were event partners Neal Jacobson, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Minnesota chapter board member, Taylor Bestor, Bluffland Whitetails Association president, Brad Gausman, Minnesota Conservation Federation executive director, and Bryan Wood, Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center executive director. If you are interested in being a hunting or fishing mentor, you can find information on the DNR’s website: Certified volunteer mentor network | Minnesota DNR.