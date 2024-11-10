Ilham Aliyev met with President of Suriname

AZERBAIJAN, November 10 - On November 10, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname.

Expressing his satisfaction with the meeting with the President of Suriname, the head of state thanked Chandrikapersad Santokhi for accepting the invitation to attend the COP29 event, emphasizing that this marks the first high-level official visit in bilateral relations. The President of Azerbaijan noted that this visit provides an excellent opportunity to exchange views on the prospects for bilateral ties and expressed hope that it would yield productive results.

The President of Suriname expressed gratitude for the kind words and emphasized the honor of meeting with the Azerbaijani President. He acknowledged President Ilham Aliyev's leadership in the COP29 process and thanked him for organizing such a prestigious event. President Chandrikapersad Santokhi stated that the presidency of COP is a challenging task but emphasized that Azerbaijan has shown leadership in this regard.

During the conversation, the two leaders reaffirmed the friendly relations between their countries’ peoples and noted the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Suriname within international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Presidents discussed cooperation in agriculture, food security, and education. President Chandrikapersad Santokhi highlighted the provision of scholarships to students from Suriname at Azerbaijan's higher education institutions and the establishment of cooperation between the two countries’ universities.

They agreed to organize reciprocal visits of delegations to advance issues related to the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, they exchanged views on the COP agenda and the cooperation between their countries within the COP, as well as in the field of renewable energy.