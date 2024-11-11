Argon & Co Welcomes New Senior Executive to Lead North American Retail Practice

Dan Stolarski, Partner, Argon & Co

Dan Stolarski joins Argon & Co to lead business transformation in the retail sector.

I'm excited to join Argon & Co as Leader of the North American Retail practice and contribute to its continued growth and success.” — Dan Stolarski

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, is excited to announce the appointment of Dan Stolarski as Partner and Leader of its North American Retail practice, leading business transformation in the retail sector.With nearly 25 years of experience in retail management consulting, Stolarski will guide the firm’s expanding retail group, delivering solutions in operational strategy, supply chain, and technology for retail clients. “At Argon & Co, we are laser focused on operational transformation and sustainable performance improvement,” states Simon Clarke, Partner. “We are enthusiastic about investing in innovative strategies and solutions, and Dan will be key in leading our growth in this space.”Dan Stolarski’s extensive experience spans retail and consumer brands globally, bringing a wealth of hands-on expertise in every functional area of the consumer value chain. He has led numerous end-to-end operational, supply chain, and unified commerce transformations for retail companies across North America, Asia, Australia, EMEA, Latin America, and beyond. His in-depth experience includes sectors such as Fashion & Luxury Apparel, Footwear, Specialty Retail, General Merchandise, Department Stores, Off-price and Discount, Grocery, Beauty & Personal Care, and more.Dan Stolarski shared his enthusiasm about joining the team, saying, “I'm excited to join Argon & Co as Leader of the North American Retail practice and contribute to its continued growth and success with a deep commitment to expanding our team and enhancing the value we provide.” Steve Mulaik, Partner with Argon & Co says, “There are few people that understand retail businesses holistically like Dan. He can talk fluently about merchandising, sourcing, planning, distribution, store operations, and ecommerce. This aligns well with our retail clients who need comprehensive solutions to unlock more value.”With an impressive track record of helping retailers, consumer brands, and investors drive operational improvement and business model transformations, Stolarski’s strategic insight will be instrumental in enhancing Argon & Co’s ability to meet the unique challenges of today’s changing retail landscape.About Argon & CoArgon & Co is a global management consultancy that specializes in strategy and transformation, delivering sustainable results for clients in areas such as operational excellence, supply chain, and technology. With a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, Argon & Co’s consultants bring industry-leading expertise and innovation to help clients achieve transformative change.For more information about Argon & Co and its services, please visit argonandco.com

