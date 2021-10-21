DotCom CEO Calls Strategist Lori Hamilton A “leading expert in customer insight and engagement”

Share This Article

Lori Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Prosperity Productions Prosperity Productions Andy Jacob, CEO, The DotCom Magazine Show

“My job is to make my clients heroes.”

Diving deeply into a client’s story always reveals inspiring insights.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategist Lori Hamilton is the President and Founder of Prosperity Productions . The success of her company has drawn clients from all over the world. Recently, she was invited to speak with DotCom CEO Andy Jacob, for DotCom Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Series where they discuss the unique methods Lori uses to help businesses connect with their audience.“People reveal their underlying motivations when they tell us stories. Brand opportunity lies in connecting what you do to with that core emotional motivation,” Lori said.Andy and Lori go on to talk about the niche that Lori has carved out in consulting. Companies that reach out to Prosperity Productions do so because they want to learn. They are seeking the best in customer insight. They are curious, eager to connect with their clients, and want to be the best at what they do. According to Lori, her company is most often requested to handle four major issues: Audience insight, disaster checking, addressing the dangers and opportunities of a specific project, and making people’s dreams come true.The company has generated over $3 billion in incremental income for their clients, won 59 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including multiple Best of Show Awards – Addy, Amy, Effie, Clio, as well as the coveted Burke Award for marketing communications excellence from Johnson & Johnson. In addition to their client work, they have been asked to teach insights to global organizations such as Google, Amazon, Samsung, Accenture, MetLife, ConAgra, and more than 10 of the largest marketing and communications firms in the world.You can watch more of Lori's insights in her video series named "Tales from The Field" here. Client Reviews:“Wow! I mean…wow! Did you ever work with…wow…someone and just walk away…wow…stunned. More energy and enthusiasm than a team of marketers could ever muster, with walk-into-a-pole brilliant ideas coming out of her mouth one after another – like she was just chatting. Wow!” – Mark Truss, Chief Research Officer at Wunderman Thompson.“I have worked with Lori on numerous projects and have found her to be a first-rate researcher. She is inventive in designing studies and guides. She is a truly gifted interviewer who can elicit gems from any respondent, no matter how shy or difficult. And she does a great job of finding and illuminating insights. As a bonus, she’s very collaborative and always fun to work with.” – Hope Picker, VP, Insights at JPMorgan Chase & Co.About Lori:As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 59 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications, NYU Business School, and Pace University.

