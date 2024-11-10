New Hours for the Disaster Recovery Center in Mitchell County

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Bakersville is no longer open Sundays after coordination with the Mitchell County government and a review of current needs in the community.

The new hours of operation are:

Mitchell County Senior Center

152 Ledger School Road

Bakersville, NC 28705

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest option is to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA App. You may also call FEMA at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more. To find additional DRC locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.