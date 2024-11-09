Terrebonne Disaster Recovery Center to Close on Veteran’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Disaster Recovery Center in Terrebonne Parish for those affected by Hurricane Francine will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day

The center will return to its normal hours of operation on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at:

Terrebonne Parish Library

151 Library Dr.

Houma, LA 70360

Residents in all nine parishes can visit the DRC to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit the center.

The centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.