You Can Appeal Your FEMA Decision

BRISTOL, Va.— If you’ve recently received a determination letter from FEMA regarding your disaster assistance application and you disagree with the decision or assistance amount, don’t worry—you have the right to appeal.

Appeals are a common part of the assistance process. FEMA may require more information or supporting documentation from the applicant in order to approve the application or approve additional types of assistance. The process does not end when you get your FEMA letter.

Keep the following in mind when preparing an appeal:

Carefully read your determination letter.

Act quickly: appeals must be filed within 60 days from the date on the determination letter.

Keep an organized record of your documentation to submit with your appeal.

If applicants have questions regarding their determination letter or how to appeal, they may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 with questions. If applicants use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or other communication services, they should be ready to provide their service number.

Applicants can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) where FEMA staff can talk you through your FEMA letter. For example, FEMA Individual Assistance Specialists can provide personalized support by looking at your letter, helping you upload additional documents to your application, and discussing your next steps. To find the DRC closest to you, including addresses and hours, visit FEMA.gov/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362.

To learn more about what should go in an appeal, please visit How to Appeal a FEMA Individual Assistance Decision | FEMA.gov.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

