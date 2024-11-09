Official Visit of Vice Premier of State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang to Singapore (Nov 2024)

Source: PMO

Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 10 to 11 November 2024, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

DPM Gan and Vice Premier Ding will co-chair the 20th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), 25th Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC), 16th Tianjin Eco-City JSC, and 8th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI) JSC on 11 November 2024. The JCBC is the apex bilateral platform convened annually to review the substantive collaboration between Singapore and China. This year marks the milestone 20th anniversary of the JCBC, which will continue to chart the forward-looking cooperation between both sides. The JSCs will review the progress made on the three flagship Government-to-Government projects and discuss ways to further advance their development.

In addition to the JCBC and JSC meetings, DPM Gan will have a bilateral meeting with Vice Premier Ding, and host a Welcome Dinner on 10 November 2024.

During his visit, Vice Premier Ding will also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and be hosted to a meal by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park. DPM Gan and Vice Premier Ding will participate in a tree-planting ceremony at the Singapore Botanic Gardens to commemorate this anniversary.

